2021 Aprilia RSV4 And Tuono V4 Lineup Listed On Company’s Indian Website

It seems like Aprilia has had enough of us ranting about Aprilia not bringing its top game to the Indian market. Lately, the Italian manufacturer has been paying special attention to its gearless scooter lineup in India and in the same wake, it is soon going to officially launch the SXR 125. But that is going to please the people who run after practicality and premiumness. What about someone who wants to experience their colossal performance, telepathic handling and modern-day electronics? Lucky for us, Aprilia is soon going to launch the 660 twins in India.

More details

But the reason why we have assembled here is that Aprilia could also launch the 2021 RSV4 and Tuono V4 in India as the company has already listed both the motorcycles on their official website.

Specs and features

Both the motorcycles will be available in two trims, just like before – Standard and Factory, with Factory being the more premium of the two. The RSV4 has received a bigger engine which now displaces 1099cc, a 22cc increase in engine size. The Euro 5-approved 1,099cc engine produces a claimed 217 hp. There’s also a new exhaust system. Interestingly, the Tuono V4 does not use the 1,099cc engine from the ’21 RSV4, but sticks with the 1,077cc unit of the Tuono 1100, now approved for Euro 5 homologation. With a claimed 175 hp and 89 pound-feet of torque, the Tuono has always lived up to its name and is widely revered for its performance and character.

Changes have been made to the swingarm as well and it is now inspired by that of the RS-GP MotoGP bike. Aprilia completely revised the bike’s ergonomics, utilizing a new fuel tank and seat that Aprilia says affords a more natural and relaxed riding position. Also seen is the new and updated electronics package. This means the motorcycles have the latest Marelli 11MP ECU and six-axis IMU.

The system continues to be ride-by-wire, and new software allows user-selectable engine braking levels. There are three preset riding modes—one for the track, and two for the street. Matching that are three user-configurable riding modes—two for the track, and one for the street. The winglets which were offered as an add-on earlier are now integrated with the fairing.

Both the motorcycles look different too but similar at the same time. Different from their previous iterations but similar because they follow the same design language seen on the 660 twins. The new lights show you the way into a corner after dark. Now, they also come equipped with a new, larger TFT screen. As expected, the Factory versions get forged aluminum wheels, semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension, and Brembo Stylema brake calipers.