2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Unveiled, Gets a Roof Box

Kia unveiled the 2021 Carnival in August this year. While we still have to make do with the previous-gen Carnival, Kia has now unveiled a new variant of the Carnival MPV, better known as the Hi-Limousine. This more opulent version of the model in seven and nine-seat configurations. Moreover, the said version gets a roof box, which can be seen as the prime highlight of this trim. Apart from the roof box, Kia has made sure to make this variant more luxurious than the other variants on offer.

The changes

Talking about the changes, the length and height of the MPV for the Hi-Limousine variant have gone up by 45mm and 305mm respectively and needless to say, the latter has increased with the addition of the roof box.

Kia has also tweaked the exterior bits to make it stand apart from the other variants. That has been achieved by introducing bigger rhombus-shaped chrome pattern front grille, LED headlights with LED DRLs, slightly tweaked bumper, silver skid plates, side-step, rear auxiliary brake light on the roof box, shark fin antenna, LED tail lights, and more. The car also gets a ‘Hi-Limousine’ emblem badge to distinguish it from the regular model.

Updated interiors

The cabin of the Carnival that we have here is one of its main talked-about things and the Hi-Limousine variant kicks things up even further. The high loop gets a 21.5-inch smart monitor with TV signal, USB ports, HDMI and smart device mirror connectivity options.

The Carnival MPV is particularly built for long highway hauls and the new smart monitor will certainly make your trip a memorable one! The second row gets big lounge-type seats with foldable leg rests; still housing the third-row seats for added occupancy. Other superior touches include ambient mood lighting, air purifier, pleated curtains, heated / cooled cup-holders for first and second row.

Powertrain

The drivetrain on duty is a 3.5-litre V6 petrol motor making 290bhp and 355Nm of peak torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. For safety, the MPV is equipped with seven airbags, advanced driver assistance systems, safe exit assistance, rear-view monitor, surround-view monitor, vehicle stability, management, ABS with EBD, brake assist, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, active cruise control, high beam assist, and more.