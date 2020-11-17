Nissan Magnite Based Renault Kiger Concept Teased

Renault has released a short video teaser for its upcoming sub-compact SUV which could be called the Kiger in its production form. Nissan is soon going to launch the Magnite in India and it has already been revealed in full. The upcoming Renault Kiger will its underpinnings and engines with the Nissan Magnite. Although the Kiger has already been spied on multiple occasions, this is the first time that the carmaker had officially teased the Kiger. Expect Renault to roll out concept images of the Kiger in the coming few days and unveil the production version in early 2021.

The teaser video doesn’t reveal much and features only the concept version of the Kiger.

Looks

Going by the teaser video and the spy shots which have surfaced online time and again reveal that the Kiger will share some family design elements with its siblings from Renault’s line-up. The nose will feature the familiar chrome-lined, wing-like grille, flanked by sleek LED daytime running lights, with the main headlamp units positioned lower down the bumper. The teaser video also revealed the split headlamp setup with sleek DLRs on top featuring green inserts. Similar green colour inserts can be seen on the door handles as well as the sporty looking rear spoiler.

Expected powertrain

It is expected that the Renault HBC or Kiger will get the same powertrain options which the Nissan Magnite gets. We can expect to see a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated B4D petrol engine, which will only be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The naturally-aspirated, three-cylinder petrol makes 72bhp of power and 96Nm of torque. While the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine will come with the option of a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The turbo-petrol engine produces 100bhp of power and 160Nm of torque. However, with the CVT, the peak torque will be reduced to 152Nm.

For the Magnite, the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine is rated for an ARAI-certified economy figure of 18.75kpl. On the other hand, the Turbocharged engine with a manual transmission is rated for a fuel efficiency figure of 20kpl. Lastly, the turbo-CVT combination is rated for an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 17.7kpl.

Expected features

In terms of features, the new Renault SUV is also likely to get a large touchscreen infotainment screen. It is expected to come with smartphone connectivity and connected car technologies. The interior of the SUV is likely to feature automatic AC, multi-functional steering wheel, electric sunroof and a 360-degree camera. When launched, the Renault Kiger SUV will take on rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.