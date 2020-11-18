BMW Motorrad Teases Two New Streetfighters, Will Get Unveiled Tomorrow

BMW Motorrad is planning to unleash two new motorcycles tomorrow. The company’s social media handles have released a bunch of teasers, hinting that both the motorcycles will be street-oriented. It is worth noting that while we have already received the updated BMW G310R, it hasn’t been revealed in some of the other markets. So chances are, one of the two motorcycles will be the BMW G310R which we have already seen and if speculations are right, it will be accompanied by the BMW S1000R.

It has been long since BMW hasn’t updated its litre-class naked streetfighter, the S1000R. Given the fact that the motorcycle is based on the S1000RR, which has already been updated thoroughly, it is about time that BMW updated its naked brother as well.

The teaser showcases a naked streetfighter with a very aggressive front fascia and it looks like a big motorcycle, cementing the speculation that it is indeed going to be the updated S1000R. Spy pictures of the same surfaced online too, a few months back. While the faired sportsbike has already dropped the asymmetric headlamps, it was only a matter of time its naked sibling did the same.

Talking about the spy pictures, the undergone a major visual overhaul. Asymmetric headlamps are a thing of the past now. The new headlamps are clearly inspired by the F900R which was launched in our country, sometime back. From the side view, one can’t help but notice a new exhaust unit which is clearly borrowed from its fully-faired sibling, the BMW S 1000 RR. The alloy wheels too are borrowed from the S1000RR and if reports are to be believed, it will carry forward the same braking setup from the revered sportsbike. It will most likely continue to draw power from the same 999cc inline-4 engine and if this is the case, it would be safe to expect that it will churn out somewhere around 165 BHP and 120 Nm of torque.

BMW S1000R won’t have it easy though because the competition has some heavyweight titans like the KTM Duke 1290, Aprilia Tuono and the new Ducati Streetfighter. For the uninitiated, the Beemer has the smallest engine out of all the motorcycles mentioned above.

It would be really interesting to see what wand does BMW use to make up for the lack of displacement. Maybe they could utilize their ShiftCam technology, and the new Active Cruise Control for an extra edge over the competition? Only time will tell.