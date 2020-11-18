Renault Reveals Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV Kiger’s Concept Ahead Of Its Launch

Renault India will expand its product range with the launch of its new sub-compact SUV, Renault Kiger. The carmaker has also revealed that the Kiger SUV will be built on the same platform as Triber, and will be an international launch for Groupe Renault. Additionally, according to some reports, Renault will also introduce an all-new global engine with Renault Kiger. To share a first glimpse into what customers can expect from Renault Kiger, Renault had the global unveil of the Renault Kiger show car, on which Renault’s new SUV is designed and developed.

More details

Renault Kiger show car is a collaboration between the Corporate design teams in France and Renault India design. The body colour of the Renault Kiger show car shows mysteriously changes blue and purple hues, depending on the angle and light. This gives us a hint that the Renault Kiger show car has sporty inspirations and impactful two-level lighting.

Official statement

Renault claims that the production-spec of the Kiger will have about 80 per cent similarity to the show car in terms of design. Renault will also launch an all-new turbo engine with Renault Kiger and promises to offer an exciting drive.

Commenting on the new product planned for India, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, shared, “Renault Kiger is our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an attractive, smart and exciting offering from Groupe Renault. We are delighted to announce that the global launch of Renault Kiger will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets across the world. After Kwid and Triber, Renault Kiger is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets. In line with our strategy for India, Renault Kiger will exemplify disruptive innovation. It will be launched in the B-segment, which accounts for more than 50 percent of the total industry sales, thereby enabling us to grow our presence across the country. In a short span of time, Renault has already crossed the 6,50,000 sales milestone in India and we look forward to continuing on this progressive journey with Renault Kiger.”

The Renault Kiger show car has been jointly developed by the Corporate design teams in France and Renault India design. At first glance, we can see that the sharp upper part is set against the muscular lower part. With a semi-floating roof, a roof-integrated spoiler flag drop, a sloping rear window, and its tapered mirrors, designed like airplane wings, the Renault Kiger show car displays a very striking look.

Speaking about the color, Renault calls it “California Dream” as well as “Aurora Borealis”. What makes it sporty are the elements like the double central exhaust system, the double extractor, the hexagonal structure, 19-inch wheels, roof rails, front and rear skid plates and 210mm ground clearance.

The front end displays two-level of full LED headlights and a neon indicator light. At the back, the rear LED lighting signature makes the car recognizable with double “C” shaped tail lamps. The Renault Kiger is expected to come with the same power-train as the Nissan Magnite, which is scheduled to be launched on 26th November 2020. We expect both, the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger to be priced aggressively and rival against some of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market.