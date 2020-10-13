2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Specs And Details Revealed

Hyundai Motors had revealed the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with a new design, new hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive and extensive new driver safety and convenience features. Hyundai has also announced that the Santa Fe internal combustion models will be produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and will arrive at dealerships by the end of the year, while the Santa Fe Hybrid model will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and will arrive in the first quarter 2021. In addition, a Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid model will arrive later in 2021.

On the exterior front, 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe gets an all-new front and rear lighting signatures, an updated design motif, a new front and rear bumper fascia, grille, front and rear skid plates, a pair of new 20-inch alloy wheel design and its huge three-dimensional grille along with T-shaped LED illumination.

Inside the cabin, the upcoming Hyundai Santa Fe will come with a new floating centre console design. The interior is mainly made up of Nappa leather, to ensure a premium and soft-touch feel inside this SUV. The dashboard features a larger eight-inch audio display (formerly seven-inch), new, larger 10.25-inch widescreen navigation display (formerly eight-inch), segment-leading 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, New Digital Key functions, which is a segment-exclusive feature, Remote Start cabin temperature, heated and ventilated seat settings control, New Harman-Kardon premium audio system, New and segment-exclusive Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), New Dynamic Voice Recognition system (voice commands for temperature, radio, trunk), wireless charging pad for devices and New wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (SE, SEL and SEL Convenience trim).

In terms of safety features, the SUV comes with Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, additional Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection, New Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse Function, Highway Drive Assist (new, next-generation convenience functions), Lane Following Assist, and navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Road Curve Control.

Hyundai also boasts the addition of 2021 Santa Fe with a premium Calligraphy trim for buyers seeking the ultimate in styling differentiation, premium materials, exclusive features and advanced technologies. Calligraphy builds upon the Santa Fe Limited model with the more powerful 2.5-litre turbocharged engine, adding HTRAC AWD with downhill brake control, exclusive-design 20-inch alloy wheels, quilted Nappa leather, full-color heads-up display, premium-finish front grille, premium door and seat accent trim, eco-suede headliner, expanded ambient lighting themes and auto up/down rear windows.

The other engine options include a Smartstream 2.5-liter direct-injected (DI) and multi-point injected (MPI) four-cylinder engine, both of which will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This is a leap forward, by replacing the former 2.4-litre engine. This standard four-cylinder engine produces an estimated 191bhp at 6,100 rpm and an estimated 182 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm for effortless driving in a wide variety of conditions. The powertrain also features Idle, Stop and Go (ISG) capability to maximize efficiency in various heavy traffic conditions. The new 2.5-litre engine fuel economy is targeted to increase approximately eight per cent over the 2020 powertrain from these improvements.

Santa Fe will also be offered with a high-output Smartstream 2.5-litre direct-injected four-cylinder turbocharged engine coupled with an all-new eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (DCT), replacing the former 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and improving peak horsepower by 18 per cent. This all-new powerplant produces an estimated 277bhp at 6,000 rpm for brisk acceleration and effortless highway cruising.

Hyundai will also offer the 2021 Santa Fe with a new hybrid propulsion system for eco-focused buyers. This is a first for any Hyundai SUV. The hybrid powertrain features a Smartstream 1.6-liter, direct-injected, turbocharged four-cylinder engine coupled with a new HEV-tuned six-speed automatic transmission. This new six-speed transmission is specially tuned for optimal efficiency, economy and driving performance in a turbocharged HEV application. The turbo engine yields an estimated output of 178 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, with an estimated 225 horsepower from the combined engine and motor system. Speaking about the India launch, Hyundai Motors has not confirmed anything at present. However, we do expect the Santa Fe to arrive here as a flagship, as Hyundai has sold the previous generations of this SUV in the Indian market.