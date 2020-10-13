Piaggio India Announces Festive Benefits On BS6 Aprilia And Vespa Scooters

Piaggio India has announced festive season benefits for scooters under its premium brands Aprilia and Vespa. The new offer for the festive season will be available from now until the 16th November 2020, during which customers can avail benefits of up to INR 10,000 on purchase of any Vespa and Aprilia variants which includes Vespa Facelift BS6 and Aprilia BS6 range across dealerships in the country.

The festive offer entails insurance benefit of up to INR 7000, complementary accessories worth up to INR 4000 and e-commerce booking benefit of INR 2000. Further, this Dusshera and Diwali customers can avail the first year of free service and 5 years of warranty which includes free Roadside Assistance for 2 years.

The Vespa VXL and SXL range offer a Monocoque full steel Body, 3 coat body colours, Anti-lock braking system or Combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake. The new range is BS6 compliant with clean emission 3 Valve technology Fuel injection engine. Keeping in mind performance and efficiency, the new lifestyle scooter range features Petal design alloy wheels with broad tyres. Further, to enhance the differentiation, the new 2020 Vespa facelift VXL and SXL range are now equipped with Crystal Illumination LED headlight, Center integrated Day Time Running extra bright beam light, USB mobile charging port and Boot light that combines convenience with style.

On the other hand, the new Aprilia range offers the SR 160 and SR 125 Range, the Storm 125 range including the newly launched the disk brake and digital cluster model. Coupled with BS 6 compliant Fuel injection engine and big alloy wheels with wide pattern tyres, Anti-lock braking system or Combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake and host of exciting features.

Commenting on the special festive offers, Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to bring great joy to our discerning customers this Dusshera and Diwali through our unique festive offers on Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. Our offers are targeted across the platform to provide hassle-free buying and ownership experience, we are sure that this festival special offer and experience of owning Vespa and Aprilia will award the unforgettable unique experience to our prospective customers.”