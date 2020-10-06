2021 Honda CBR650R And CB650R Unveiled; Both Motorcycles Get Updated Suspension

Honda has rolled out an update for the CBR650R and CB650R. Both the motorcycles share the same underpinnings but differ in their approach. Honda substantially updated the CBR650F last year and made it look more in line with its litre-class fire-breather, the Fireblade. There was a slight change in its moniker too, where the F in its name was replaced with an ‘R’, hinting at its sportier intent. The updates in both the motorcycles include a Euro 5 (BS6) engine, suspension upgrade and more.

Upgraded suspension

The biggest change comes in the form of the Showa 41mm Separate Function Big Piston fork (SFF-BP), which will most likely result in sportier handling characteristics. Both the motorcycles have received a similar set of upgrades.

The previous generation models came with Showa Separate Function forks, but now the upgrade to SFF BP forks should provide the bike with better handling than before. A pressure separation damper in one fork tube and spring mechanism in the other is claimed to deliver high damping performance and lighter weight than before. The seven-position adjustable rear shock and the braking system remain the same as the outgoing model. Like we mentioned earlier, Honda has made some revisions to the engine as well.

Revised engine and other added features

The 649cc engine has witnessed revisions to the ECU, cam lobes, intake timing, exhaust pipe, catalyser and silencer, to help it meet Euro 5 (BS6) emission regulations. The power and torque figures now stand at 95hp and 63Nm, which is nearly identical to that of the bike it replaces. Honda has also tweaked the instrument clusters on both the motorcycles and now their readability has been improved, with a change of LED angle and font size. For MY2021, both the motorcycles also get a USB Type-C socket under the seat. For the CB650R, Honda has also made the side panels smaller than before, enhancing the design, and the rear mudguard is now constructed from steel rather than plastic. The motorcycle also gets an increased angle for the handlebar that is aimed to make low-speed manoeuvring easier.

The bike is also available in a new colour, called Pearl Smoky Gray, in addition to Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red and Matt Jeans Blue Metallic. While the CBR650R has also benefits from revised side panels and a redesigned number plate mount. The bike’s headlight also has revised reflectors that are said to improve its performance.

The CBR650R will particularly appeal to those people who are looking for a middleweight faired sportsbike with ‘Big bike’ looks. We love how the CBR650R has evolved over the years and has become sportier in its intent. The CB650R on the other hand, continues to sport the company’s Neo-Sports Café design and looks rather distinctive. Expect both the motorcycles to arrive in India sometime next year. The CBR650R used to exist here before as well and we can expect a slight bump in price when it will land on our shores again.

