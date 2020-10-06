Mahindra Announces M-Plus Body And Paint Clinic

Having launched the much-awaited Thar, Mahindra is now turning its attention to existing customers. Ahead of the festive season, for Mahindra owners who wish to give their car a makeover, Mahindra has announced a 14-day body and paint clinic.

This specialised service camp will run from 5th to 18th October 2020. The services can be availed at all Mahindra authorized service centres across India. The campaign will offer a host of car makeover services at an attractive cost and ensure that the Mahindra vehicles are geared up for the festive season. Contributing to the cause of water-saving, Mahindra is also offering free mEcoWash Foam that saves 259 litres of water in every car wash.

To avail of the various offers, Mahindra owners of personal vehicles can register their appointments prior on Mahindra With You Hamesha 24×7 toll-free no helpline, 1800-209-6006 or With You Hamesha App / Website. As part of COVID-19 safety protocol, all Mahindra workshops are providing a safe, digitized & contactless experience to customers adhering to all safety measures and guidelines along with social distancing norms to provide a safe experience to its customers.

Campaign offers include:

10% off on select single panel repair jobs such as dent and scratch removal, paint touch up etc.

Up to 10% off on select body parts such as bumpers, side mirrors, windshield, headlamps, tail lamps

10% off on value-added services (Maxicare)

Free water-saving carwash (mEcoWash – Foam)

Mahindra has also been busy testing the next-gen Mahindra XUV500, which should be introduced early next year. In its updated avatar, the XUV500 will retain its silhouette and carry changes elsewhere and to the fascia in the form of new headlights, bumper and a grille. The styling will draw a lot of inspiration from the Funster concept which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by the same set of BS6 engines which made their debut with the Thar – 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. These will be tuned to suit the characteristics of the XUV500 and offer a manual and an automatic gearbox, both with six ratios. Inside the cabin, expect the latest features which will help this Mahindra to take on the likes of the Harrier, Hector and others.