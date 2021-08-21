2021 Aprilia RSV4 Factory Lands In India; Prices To Be Revealed Soon

It seems like Aprilia has had enough of us ranting about Aprilia not bringing its top game to the Indian market. The Italian bikemaker has been accused of majorly focusing on its gearless scooters in India but that is going to please the people who run after practicality and premiumness. What about someone who wants to experience their colossal performance, telepathic handling and modern-day electronics? Lucky for us, it seems like Aprilia is soon going to launch its flagship sportsbike – 2021 RSV4 in India!

Spotted at a dealership

We previously reported that Aprilia had listed the 2021 RSV4 and Tuono V4 on its Indian website and now, the former has been spotted at a dealership. The Italian beauty will also be joined by the RS 660 that has also been spotted on Indian shores.

2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4

For MY2021, the RSV4 has received a bigger engine which now displaces 1099cc, a 22cc increase in engine size. The Euro 5-approved 1,099cc engine produces a claimed 217 hp. There’s also a new exhaust system. Interestingly, the Tuono V4 does not use the 1,099cc engine from the ’21 RSV4, but sticks with the 1,077cc unit of the Tuono 1100, now approved for Euro 5 homologation. With a claimed 175 hp and 89 pound-feet of torque, the Tuono has always lived up to its name and is widely revered for its performance and character.

Changes have been made to the swingarm as well and it is now inspired by that of the RS-GP MotoGP bike. Aprilia completely revised the bike’s ergonomics, utilizing a new fuel tank and seat that Aprilia says affords a more natural and relaxed riding position. Also seen is the new and updated electronics package. This means the motorcycles have the latest Marelli 11MP ECU and six-axis IMU.

The system continues to be ride-by-wire, and new software allows user-selectable engine braking levels. There are three preset riding modes—one for the track, and two for the street. Matching that are three user-configurable riding modes—two for the track, and one for the street. These modes include adjustable traction control, ABS, wheelie control, and engine braking, among other choices. The winglets which were offered as an add-on earlier are now integrated with the fairing.