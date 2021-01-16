2021 Aprilia RSV4 And Tuono V4 Break Cover

The Aprilia RSV4 and the Tuono have always remained at the top of the game, owing to their colossal performance, telepathic handling and modern-day electronics. Just when we thought that the Italians started feeling a little dated as compared to the rivals, Aprilia has now unveiled the 2021 iteration of the RSV4 and the Tuono V4. Both the motorcycles are available in two trims, just like before – Standard and Factory, with Factory being the more premium of the two.

More details

Aprilia is renowned for unveiling its flagship motorcycles at EICMA but since the show got canned, Aprilia had to take the virtual route and stick to conventional press releases.

Updated engines

The reason why we don’t get to witness all the detailed specs but the company was generous enough to let us in on some details regarding the updates and to be honest, those details are enough to get our blood pumping. The RSV4 for instance, has received a bigger engine which now displaces 1099cc, a 22cc increase in engine size. The Euro 5-approved 1,099cc engine produces a claimed 217 hp. There’s also a new exhaust system. Interestingly, the Tuono V4 does not use the 1,099cc engine from the ’21 RSV4, but sticks with the 1,077cc unit of the Tuono 1100, now approved for Euro 5 homologation. With a claimed 175 hp and 89 pound-feet of torque, the Tuono has always lived up to its name and is widely revered for its performance and character.

Other changes

Changes have been made to the swingarm as well and it is now inspired by that of the RS-GP MotoGP bike. Aprilia completely revised the bike’s ergonomics, utilizing a new fuel tank and seat that Aprilia says affords a more natural and relaxed riding position. Also seen is the new and updated electronics package. This means the motorcycles have the latest Marelli 11MP ECU and six-axis IMU. The system continues to be ride-by-wire, and new software allows user-selectable engine braking levels. There are three preset riding modes—one for the track, and two for the street. Matching that are three user-configurable riding modes—two for the track, and one for the street. These modes include adjustable traction control, ABS, wheelie control, and engine braking, among other choices. The winglets which were offered as an add-on earlier are now integrated with the fairing. According to an Aprilia spokesman, this “optimizes stability at high speeds and simultaneously improves engine cooling, diverting the hot air flows from the rider, in addition to representing a highly aesthetic feature.”

Both the motorcycles look different too but similar at the same time. Different from their previous iterations but similar because they follow the same design language seen on the 660 twins. The new lights show you the way into a corner after dark. Now, they also come equipped with a new, larger TFT screen. As expected, the Factory versions get forged aluminum wheels, semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension, and Brembo Stylema brake calipers.

Given the fact that both the Aprilia RSV4 and the Tuono used to exist here, it would be logical to assume that Aprilia will be bringing the 2021 RSv4 and the Tuono V4 to India as well.