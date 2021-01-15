Aston Martin DBX Launched In India

Like Porsche, Lamborghini and Maserati, what was a pure sports car maker, Aston Martin too has bitten into the SUV cookie and the result is the DBX which has now been launched in India. Sitting in the same space as other super SUVs (Urus, Cayenne, Bentayga, Levante, etc) which harness the go-fast pedigree of their makers while wearing stilettos, the Aston Martin DBX will retail at an ex-showroom price of INR 3.82 crore! There will be customisation options available which are sure to add more numbers to that figure.

The new DBX is built at Aston Martin’s purpose-built manufacturing facility in St Athan, Wales. It gets the signature ‘DB’ grille at the front, along with the sculptured sides and design feature line that goes on till the tailgate. On the other hand, the tailgate draws inspiration from the Vantage, while the hidden side glass seals on the frame-less doors and glass B-pillar finishers enhance the overall premium and confidence stance of the SUV. Overall, although it draws on traditional Aston lines, it doesn’t appear confused like a few others in the same space.

In terms of dimensions and figures, the overall kerb weight of the DBX stands at 2,245 kgs, while the boot space gets a total capacity of 632 litres. The car is powered by a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that provides an impressive power output of 550 PS and 700 Nm of peak torque. All this power is sent to the wheels via a 9-speed torque converter gearbox that is paired with an all-wheel-drive system with active differentials and an electronic rear limited-slip differential (e-Diff). This helps the car achieve 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 181 mph/ 291 kmph. Also, this turbocharged V8 has a cylinder deactivation feature to enhance fuel economy.

In terms of kit inside the cabin, the Aston Martin DBX gets a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument display, a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree camera and ambient lighting. Goes without saying, the materials used inside are top notch and the scheme is a good mix of luxury and sportiness.