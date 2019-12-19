2020 Yamaha Fascino 125 FI BS6 Walkaround Video- Price, Features and All the Details

The new 2010 Yamaha Fascino 125 FI BS6 scooter has been launched, marking Yamaha’s entry into the 125-cc scooter segment in India. The company will now work aggressively to fortify its market in the 125-cc scooter segment along with the motorcycle line up. The Ex-showroom Delhi price for the scooter starts from Rs. 66430.

The new Fascino 125 FI is powered by a BS VI compliant, air cooled, fuel injected (FI), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500 RPM and a torque of 9.7 N.m @ 5,000 RPM. The power output is +30% and fuel economy are +16% higher compared to the earlier scooter and the body weight is 99 kgs, which is minimum 4 kgs. lighter than Yamaha’s earlier scooters. The new Fascino 125 FI will flaunt “Stop & start system” that prevents engine idling and subsequently starts with a single throttle twist which uses the sensors to assess the riding environment, front disc brake with “Unified brake system (UBS)”, the “Smart motor generator (SMG)” fitted to all new 125 cc scooters that uses electronic controls to bring a quieter engine start without the need for a separate conventional electric starter, and the “Side stand engine cut-off switch”. The target customers for the new Fascino 125 FI are lying between 18-24 years of age.

Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Walkaround video

Here is a detailed walkaround video of the new Yamaha Fascino 125 FI BS6 for those of you who would rather watch the video than read the entire text. Scroll down for further details if you wish to read about the new features.

Along with the new features and technologies, the visual impression of the new Fascino 125 FI rests in its “Classic European styling” as it gets an all-new exterior design, higher quality bodywork, newly designed headlight, new gauges and other features that produce a feeling of elegance and status. The new Fascino 125 FI is designed to be a fashionable scooter with styling that embodies strength, refinement and beauty along with classical touches. The new Fascino 125 FI is available in both Disc, Drum brakes & in wide range of colour variants including Vivid Red, Metallic Black, Yellow Cocktail, Matte Blue, Dark Matte Blue, Suave Copper and Cyan Blue.

During the launch today in Chennai, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies had said, “Fascino is the iconic brand that Yamaha introduced in the Indian scooter market since 2015. Under the new strategic campaign “The Call of the Blue”, its popularity and magnetism finally exceeded customer expectations. The new Fascino 125 FI is introduced in order to elevate the trendsetting of fashion and lifestyle to the next level. The company is delighted to enter the 125-cc scooter segment so that it can cater to the growing needs of lifestyle of the young customers in India. The new Fascino 125 FI will certainly help the brand to connect to the audience of fashion-conscious young customers.”