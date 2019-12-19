Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Launched: Walkaround Video, Price, Features and Details

Yamaha India have launched the Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI. The company proclaims that it will work aggressively to fortify its market in the 125-cc scooter segment along with the motorcycle lineup. The new scooters come with several exciting new features, new engine technologies and are available in new colours.

The new Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI are powered by a BS VI compliant, air cooled, fuel injected (FI), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500RPM and a torque of 9.7 N.m @ 5,000 RPM. The power output is +30% and economy are+16% higher compared to the earlier scooters and the body weight is 99 kgs, which is minimum 4 kg lighter than Yamaha’s earlier scooters. The new Ray ZR 125 FI and StreetRally 125 FI will flaunt “Stop and start system” that prevents engine idling and subsequentstart with a single throttle twist which uses the sensors to assess the riding environment, front disc brake with “Unified brake system (UBS)”, the “Smart motor generator (SMG)” fitted to all new 125 cc scooters that uses electronic controls to bring a quieter engine start without the need for a separate conventional electric starter, and the “Side stand engine cut-off switch”.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Walkaround video

The target customers for the new Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI are lying between 18-24 years of age who are high on adventure, and who finds the true reflection of their riding personality by the mobility they ride and the performance it offers.

Yamaha Street Rally 125 FI:

The styling concept is “Armored Energy” which evokes a feeling of a powerful motorcycle that is laced into the proportions, details, striking design and new technologies. The sporty,sharp-looking headlight is Class C compliant while the Y-shaped LED position light adds greater originality to the design. The turn signals at the front and rear use individual mounting stalks like those used for motorcycles. The Ray ZR 125 FI is available in both drum and disc brake versions, and the disc brake version gets digital instrument cluster as a new feature.The new Ray ZR 125 FI is available in wide range of colour variants including Dark Matte Blue,Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, Matte Red Metallic and Reddish Yellow Cocktail.

The new Street Rally 125 FI also fuses motorcycle elements with those of a scooter and scatters them throughout the design. Brush guards shield the rider’s hands from oncoming airflow and add a sporty, adventure-influenced touch to the machine. It additionally offers fully digital instrument cluster, side panels designed to look like a rugged frame, block-pattern tire, sporty coloured wheel stripes (front and rear) and side panels designed to look like metallic protectors. The new Street Rally 125 FI is available in two colours – Deep Purplish Blue Metallic and Sparkle Green.

During the launch today in Chennai, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies had said, “The new Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has been introduced in the market to cater to the customers who are looking for adventure & fun with scooters that exceeds a mere purpose of daily commuting. The new Ray ZR 125 FI and the new Street Rally 125 FI gets loaded with further power and design excellence that will propagate more excitement and sporty adventures on the road. The company is delighted to enter the 125-cc scooter segment so that with more power, new technologies and improved engineering, Yamaha can fulfill the passion of riding and adventure for scooter customers.”