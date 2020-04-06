2020 Tata Nexon Gets A New XZ+(S) Variant With Sunroof At INR 10.10 Lakh

Facelifted recently, the 2020 Tata Nexon range is now available in a new XZ+(S) trim which sits just underneath the top-spec XZ+(O). Prices for this new trim start at INR 10.10 lakh for the one powered by the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with a manual gearbox. The same trim is also offered with a diesel engine and a manual gearbox at INR 11,60,000. If you’d like an AMT, the petrol-powered XZ+(S) trim of the Nexon is being offered at INR 10.70 lakh, while the one with a diesel-powered AMT is offered at INR 12.20. Add an extra INR 20,000 to all the aforementioned amounts and this trim offers a dual-tone roof (all prices are ex-showroom).

The new XZ+(S) trim comes fitted with all the bells and whistles found on the top-spec XZ+(O), including a sunroof, a tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, auto headlamps and wipers, the new Xpress cool feature and voice recognition. However, what it misses out on is Tata Motors’ connected car tech – IRA. Offered on the top-spec trim, it allows the car to be paired with a smartphone and then its headlights, horn and lock can be controlled via the phone. The app also displays live vehicle diagnostics, location tracking, allows geofencing and shows trip analytics.

What’s unique about the Tata Nexon is that it is the only compact SUV out there which is also offered as an all-electric vehicle. Introduced at a starting price of INR 13.99 lakh, the Nexon EV is offered in three trim levels – XM, XZ Plus and XZ Plus Luxe. The Nexon EV will retail through a store-in-store concept at Croma outlets and will be available at 60 outlets across 22 cities. Test drives can be booked online and there will be a free home charging device installed at customer’ location. More than 300 Tata Power fast-charging stations will be available to charge the car in select cities (current situation will change that), the number going up to 650 by 2021. Owners of the Nexon EV will be able to charge at preferential rates at these locations and on-demand mobile charging will be available in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

The Tata Nexon EV employs an FWD setup and its 30.2 kWh battery pack is liquid-cooled, dust and waterproof, and meets IP67 standards. Its permanent-magnet AC motor develops 129 PS and 245 Nm of instant torque from a standstill, enabling the Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. The EV’s batteries promise a range of more than 300 kms on a single charge with zero emissions. When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the batteries can replenish 80% of their capacity within 60 minutes. In addition, the Nexon EV can be charged from any 15 amp plug point and then the batteries take 8 hours to go from 20% to 100%.