2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Launched; Prices Start From INR 7.49 Lakh

The much-awaited Skoda Rapid TSI is here! After Skoda India had started accepting bookings for the 2020 Rapid from 16th March onwards, they have launched it at INR 7.49 Lakh. The Skoda Rapid is all set to go on sale in BS6 form, armed with a new 1.0-litre TSi turbo-petrol engine. It is the same unit which finds itself in the recently launched Volkswagen Vento and Polo TSI. With the new engine, the Skoda Rapid TSI is all set to take the fight to its rivals.

Pricing

The 2020 Skoda Rapid will be available in 5 variants – Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. Here’s the respective price of all the variants:

Rider: INR 7.49 Lakh

Ambition: INR 9.99 Lakh

Onyx: INR 10.19 Lakh

Style: INR 11.49 Lakh

Monte Carlo: INR 11.79 Lakh

The Rider variant will be the entry-level model and will only be available in Candy White and Carbon Steel exterior colour options. On the other hand, the Ambition and Style variants will be offered with additional Brilliant Silver and Toffee Brown colour options over the Rider trim. The Onyx will be offered in Candy White and Lapiz Blue colours while the range-topping Monte Carlo will also only be available in two exterior finishes, the aforementioned Candy White and Flash Red. Interestingly, the previously run ‘Onyx’ limited edition is now offered as a standard variant in the Rapid BS6.

The big update, however, lies under the hood. As mentioned earlier at the AutoExpo, 2020, the Skoda Rapid will now be powered by a new BS6 compliant 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that develops a generous 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain made its India debut in the Polo and the Vento. The Rapid is being offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-Speed torque converter automatic transmission. The fuel economy is rated at 18.97 kmpl. As it is already known, the 1.5-litre TDI and 1.6-litre MPI powertrain options have been discontinued.

Skoda has also included an 8.0-inch infotainment screen which will be available in the Style and Monte Carlo variants. The Onyx version also boasts of dual-tone leather upholstery to make the cabin look more luxurious. Sharp looking dark green glasses with infrared cut are also being offered.

The updated Rapid won’t come with any cosmetic changes. Apart from the mechanical update, the Rapid remains more or less similar to its BS4 predecessor. The overall design philosophy looks more in line with the rest of the Skoda family. Now that it’s finally launched, the Rapid TSI will lock horns with the VW Vento BS6, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris and the upcoming 2020 Honda City.