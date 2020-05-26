2020 BS6 Compliant Kawasaki Z650 Launched At INR 5.94 Lakh

After launching the Ninja 650, Kawasaki has launched the much-awaited naked sibling of the Ninja, the Z650 at INR 5,94,000 (Ex-Showroom). The new Z650 will be available in ‘Metallic Spark Black colour’. With the launch of Z650, Kawasaki has extended its BS6 portfolio in India. The outgoing Z650 had a good run and Kawasaki is looking forward to continuing the same streak with the new BS6 compliant Z650. With updated features, it shouldn’t be hard for the Japanese manufacturer to leave a mark in its segment.

The new Z650 is known as one of the most well- balanced motorcycles in the Kawasaki line-up. As claimed by Kawasaki, the Z650 blends easy handling, optimal engine and chassis performance with bold “Sugomi” styling. The powerplant and chassis of the Z650 are what make this motorcycle extremely well-balanced, fun to ride and the most suitable middleweight for Hassle free riding, day to day commute along with thirst of power that will never let you get stuck in traffic, embodying bold presence everywhere. The Z650 gives riders the confidence to experience the full potential of the motorcycle.

The 649 cc parallel-twin, DOHC engine is now much more refined and generates a healthy dose of 68 PS of power at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6700 rpm. While the BS6 compliance has led to cleaner emissions, the company also vouches for an increase in mid-range torque while maintaining the power of the previous model. In terms of looks, the Z650 follows the Z “sugomi” styling (consist of a crouching stance, low-positioned head and upswept tail.) The BS6 compliant version also witnesses the inclusion of LED headlights just like its faired cousin, the Ninja 650.

In terms of features, the all-new digital 4.3 inch TFT colour instrumentation – a Kawasaki first in the 650cc class – gives the cockpit a high-tech, high-grade appearance. The new meter also offers additional features unavailable on the previous model. Bluetooth technology built into the instrument panel enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using the smartphone application “RIDEOLOGY THE APP,” a number of instrument functions can be accessed, contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience. Also, the tyres have been updated to new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres which contribute to the handling capabilities of the bike.