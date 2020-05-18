2020 Nissan Kicks Launched With BS6 Turbo Petrol Engine; Prices Start At INR 9.49 Lakh

Nissan India has finally launched the 2020 Kicks in India. It is powered by the most powerful engine in its class – the Nissan Turbo – and Nissan’s widely-acclaimed X-Tronic CVT. It’s priced at INR 11,84,990 (1.3 Turbo MT) and INR 13,44,990 (1.3 CVT). There’s also a 1.5-litre petrol engine on offer, variants for which are priced from INR 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The 2020 Nissan Kicks features an HR13 DDT engine, which borrows cylinder coating technology from the Nissan GTR for enhanced performance & fuel efficiency. It is rated for 156 PS of power and 254Nm torque. The turbo engine boasts of Dual Variable Timing system that reduces emissions and provides higher torque at low rpm while the new X-Tronic CVT is 40 per cent more efficient than existing CVTs. It also includes a vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control, traction control system, and a hill start assist, and cruise control.

It also comes with a standard 2 years/ 50,000 kms warranty which can be extended up to 5 years/ 100,000 kms at an attractive price. The BS6 Kicks is offered with free Road-Side Assistance subscription for 2 years available in more than 1500 cities. For the convenience of customers, Nissan will also offer a pre-paid maintenance service package at an attractive price starting, Rs 2099 per year.

The All-New Kicks 2020 will be available in 6 Monotone Colour Options: Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White, Deep Blue Pearl; and 3 dual-tone colour options: Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black and Pearl White with Onyx Black. It will be available in total 7 variants including 2 options in Automatic.

Commenting on the announcement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said “As a part of our BS-VI upgrade, the new Nissan KICKS 2020 offers the most powerful turbo engine in its segment along with the class-leading X-Tronic CVT transmission. It further strengthens on our customer-centricity with high-value proposition offering the NissanConnect Technology, coupled with a complete vehicle package and class-leading premium-ness.”

The Kicks is offered in XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O) variants with a manual gearbox and XV, XV Premium with a new X-Tronic CVT. Here’s a detailed breakdown of variant-wise prices: