2020 Mahindra Thar AX and AX STD Variants Removed From Website, Range Now Starts at INR 11.90 Lakh

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has garnered a lot of attention this year. The SUV was one of the most anticipated launches of the year and was priced just at the right spot. When launched, the new Mahindra Thar started at Rs 9.80 lakh, for the base AX Std variant. The Mahindra Thar has already registered several records, with more than 20,000 bookings at present, and a waiting period of more than 7 months.

More details

While Mahindra is focusing on increasing its production capabilities and has already delivered close to 500 units of the all-new Mahindra Thar, it appears that the entry-level AX Std, AX petrol, and AX diesel variants have been silently removed from the carmaker’s official website. The AX Std variant starts at Rs 9.80 lakh, the AX petrol variant starts at Rs 10.65 lakhs, and the AX diesel variant is priced at Rs 10.85 lakhs.

While this is expected to be a technical error, which might be rectified very soon, for now, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will start from Rs 11.90 lakh for the AX O petrol variant. The AX Std and AX variants were the base variants, with a fixed soft top, side-facing rear seats, steel wheels, mechanical lockable differentials and a manual transmission.

2020 Mahindra Thar Specs

Apart from this, Mahindra has equipped the new Thar with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which develops 130bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. The new Thar also comes with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which develops 150bhp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. The new Mahindra Thar is available with both, 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. Speaking about off-road capabilities, the all-new Thar is equipped with an on-demand 4WD (four-wheel drive) system and a manual-shift transfer case as a standard feature.

The new Mahindra Thar comes with an unladen ground clearance of 226mm, a maximum water-wading depth of 650mm, and approach, ramp-over and departure angles of 42 degrees, 27 degrees and 37 degrees, respectively. Apart from this, the new Mahindra Thar is also a feature-packed SUV, compared to the previous-gen. Mahindra ha loaded the new Thar with LED DRLs and LED taillights on the exterior. Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone connectivity, semi-digital instrument console with a multi-information display, steering mounted controls, Auto AC, cruise control, first-in-class Adventure Statistics display, and height-adjustable driver seat, to name a few.