2020 BMW X1 Launched at Rs 35.9 Lakh ex-showroom

BMW India has finally launched the new and updated version of their revered BMW X1. The SUV from the German manufacturer is available in BS VI diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India.

It is available in three variants –the new SportX, xLine and M Sport. Each variant has distinguished exterior and interior design features that lend an individual personality to the car. SportX reflects the perfect combination of sporty and ‘X’ elements while xLine showcases car’s off-road looks. M Sport is the sportiest of the lot and distinguishes itself as an elite sports model.

The BMW X1 is being offered in two engine options. The diesel engine displaces 1995 cc and put out a respectable 190 hp and 400 nm of torque while the petrol mill puts out 192 hp and 280 nm of torque.

Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. This is also the trend worldwide -it reflects the global need the X1 serves. The X1 fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of modern ambitious future leaders who are redefining success-personally and professionally. They don’t hold backand live in the present, enjoying the thrill of success, celebrating each moment of their performance,here and now. They arefearless in playing the big game. The X1 is their ally in this thrilling journey of smashing status quo and settingnew benchmarks. With the new 2020 BMW X1, we welcome them into the BMW world to experience the thrill of the ultimate driving machine whichwill add more thrill to their lives.”

The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW X1 sDrive20i SportX (petrol) : INR 35,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine (petrol) : INR 38,70,000

BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine (diesel) : INR 39,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport (diesel) : INR 42,90,000