BS6 Hyundai Venue Gets 1.5-litre Diesel Engine, makes 100 PS

According to the previously circulated rumors, it was expected that the BS6 Hyundai Venue will borrow the 1.5 litre diesel engine from Kia Seltos. A document has surfaced online which proves that the rumors might be true after all!

It is expected that the BS6 Hyundai Venue will use the mill from Kia Seltos but will be detuned. In the current spec, the 1.5 litre diesel engine that does the job in Kia Seltos puts out 113.4 bhp and 250 NM of torque. In the Venue though, the engine will be detuned to deliver 100ps of maximum power and the torque figures will go down as well. We assume that it is done to increase the fuel economy of the Venue and make it more frugal as compared to Seltos.

Currently the diesel burner in the Venue is of 1.4 litre and pumps out 90 ps of power. The new powertrain is going to be a considerable upgrade over the outgoing one. We might get to see the 6-speed torque converter automatic unit too, which does the job in Seltos. Though Hyundai might take a little time to deploy the same unit in the BS6 Venue.

The BS6 Hyundai Venue is slated for launch in the coming few weeks and we can expect the prices to go up too. With a more powerful engine than before, the BS6 Venue will be able to propose a stronger case against its rivals like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300 and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.