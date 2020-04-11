2020 Benelli TNT 600i Introduced In Home Country; Could Find Its Way To India

What was once the most affordable inline-4 motorcycle on sale in India, a slightly updated 2020 Benelli TNT 600i has gone on sale in China. The motorcycle was first showcased at the EICMA 2019 and features mild styling updates and some new features. It could arrive in India and find its way to Benelli dealerships if the company decides to update the bike’s engine to meet the stricter BS6 norms.

As of now, the 2020 Benelli TNT 660i is available only for non-European markets and is still powered by a 4-cylinder in-line engine, with liquid cooling and a double overhead camshaft. The updated motorcycle gets a restyled, full-LED headlight and a completely digital TFT dashboard with new graphics on the tank cowl. Powering the bike is a motor which cranks out 80.4 HP at 11,000 rpm and maximum torque of 55 Nm at 8,500 rpm. It has been equipped with wet-sump lubrication, wet clutch, and a six-speed gearbox. The exposed frame consists of a main steel trellis frame, accompanied by sturdy aluminium plates in the swingarm pivot area.

The suspension system features an upside-down fork with 50 mm diameter and at the rear, an aluminium alloy swinging arm has been paired with a monoshock adjustable in the spring preload and rebound damping. The braking system boasts of a 320 mm diameter semi-floating double disc at the front, bloc radial callipers with 4 horizontally opposed pistons, whilst the rear system features a 260 mm diameter disc. Wheels are aluminium alloy 17” rims fitted with 120/70 and 180/55 Pirelli rubber. Fuel tank capacity stands at 15 litres.

In terms of styling, the rest of the bike is identical to its predecessor. A new-gen model is in the works and has been spied earlier. It looks sharper in terms of styling in comparison to the current-gen TNT 600. When the current bike was displayed at EICMA 2019, Benelli’s official release did not say if the bike met Europe’s latest emission norms. Since it won’t be available in those markets, the possibility of it still being a Euro 4 bike is quite likely. Whether Benelli updates the engine to meet India’s new pollution norms or gets the new-gen TNT later could be anybody’s guess.