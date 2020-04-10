Mother Rides A Scooter For 1,400 Kilometres During Lockdown To Bring Her Son Back Home

The nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has brought many stories of grit and determination to light. We have all heard of stories related to health workers and the police force trying to do all they can to save during this crisis. However, here’s a story from the other side. The true tale of grit takes us to Telangana where a single mother rode 1,400 kilometres on her gearless scooter to bring her son back home who was stuck elsewhere because of the lockdown.

Also read: This Coronavirus On Wheels Can Move At A Speed Of 40 Kmph

The woman in focus here is a 50-year-old teacher from Nizamabad district in Telangana. She rode her gearless scooter to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh after her son got stranded amidst the lockdown. Razia Begum is a high school teacher in the small town of Bodhan on the Maharashtra-Telangana border. Her journey astride here gearless scooter began on Monday morning, post which, she reached Nellore on the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border, a day later, on Tuesday afternoon. She picked up her 17-year old son Mohammed Nizamuddin and rode back to reach home on Wednesday evening.

If we do the math, Razia Begum rode 1,400 kilometres in 3 days which is commendable to say the least. Authorities too gave her the much-needed support to bring her son back who went to help his friend’s ailing father when the lockdown came into effect and got stranded. She managed to get a curfew pass from Bodhan ACP Jaipal Reddy and after acquiring the required permission, she set on this remarkable journey.

The lockdown has resulted in state borders being shut for tourists and all the public transportation means going off duty as well. Unsurprisingly, she was stopped at many checkpoints during the journey but as she had a pretty good reason and the required permission to travel the distance, she faced no trouble from the police officials. They even went ahead and gave her much needed assistance apart from food and shelter. The times might be tough but such stories always bring the best of basic human qualities all of us possess, to the fore.