2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid to be Launched Tomorrow

The first major car launch to happen this year comes from Toyota, the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid sedan will be introduced in the Indian market on the 18th of January, 2019. The event will take place in the presence of Mr Masato Katsumata, the chief engineer behind this executive sedan. Toyota’s flagship luxury sedan has been updated with many new features and looks sharper than all its previous iterations. Although it continues to be a hybrid, the luxe quotient will go up.

The new Camry uses a 2.5-litre petrol motor which is paired with an electric motor to give out a total output of 208 hp – 176 horses from the petrol engine, and the remaining from the electric motor. The engine is paired with a smooth CVT gearbox. The car will offer a total of 4 driving modes – Normal, Eco, EV and Sport. A new Auto Glide Control coasting feature has also been added to improve fuel efficiency, a big attraction for the Indian buyer. Beneath that aggressive body, which Toyota calls the ‘Keen look’, is Toyota’s TNGA platform which also underpins the Lexus ES 300 h.

On the inside, expect things to be premium and the quality to be top-notch. The centre of the dashboard will get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will be paired to a 9-speaker JBL audio system. The driver will get a 7-inch MID which will provide with all kinds of driving-related information. A unique addition to the updated model is a new 10-inch colour heads up display. Being a car that you would be driven in, the rear passengers will get features like cooled and reclining rear seats. The 2019 Camry is expected to come at a premium, over the existing model, which is priced at INR 38 Lakh. Stay tuned for our coverage from the launch event.