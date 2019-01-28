2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS Launched – Priced 7.46 Lakh Ex-Delhi

Suzuki Motorcycle India today launched the 2019 style upgrade (read-refresh) for Suzuki V-Strom 650XT. The adventure tourer motorcycle now comes with new graphics and some additional features including hazard lights and side reflectors, adding to the motorcycle’s visibility in low-light, low-visibility conditions.

The Suzuki 650XT is considered a reasonably priced do-all motorcycle with a special focus on off-roading capability. The motorcycle can take both highways and broken trail in its stride with equal ease. For the 2019 version, the V-Strom 650 XT ABS is available in 2 colour schemes – Champion Yellow No.2 and Pearl Glacier White.

The 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS is equipped with a four stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine with 645cc displacement and a 90° V-twin layout, making it a capable middleweight adventure bike. The bike also gets fuel injection and a lightweight Anti-lock Brake System (ABS). There’s also a three-mode traction control system (2 Mode + OFF Mode) on offer, that ensures finer control over the engine and prevents rear wheel slip in conditions where traction isn’t sufficiently available. The new Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is priced at INR 7,46,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Also Read: 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India

You can watch our video review of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS below

Commenting on the new edition, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have received an overwhelming response since the launch of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT last year, we wish to continue the momentum and win the hearts of our customer in 2019 as well. We are delighted to introduce the 2019 edition of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT which comes in added with features and will add to the attractiveness of this very capable motorcycle.”

Here’s an image gallery of the new 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS