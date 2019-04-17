2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 With Two New Colour Options Introduced In India

The Suzuki GSX-S750 is a fantastic motorcycle if you wish to spend sensibly for your first 4-cylinder motorcycle. Launched last year, Suzuki has now introduced a new 2019 version which will now be available in Metallic Mat Black and Pearl Glacier White along with updated graphics pattern. Mechanically, nothing else has changed. The 2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 is available across all Suzuki Big Bike dealerships and is priced at INR 746,513 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Inheriting the aggressiveness of the GSX-R series, the GSX-S750 is powered by a four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC, 749cc inline-four engine that’s designed to maximize smooth throttle response, while delivering instant and controlled acceleration. In terms of power, the motor generates 113 PS of power and 81 Nm of torque. Suzuki’s traction control system controls the output by optimizing ignition timing and air delivery, without interfering with the sportiness of the motorcycle. The bike is equipped with a fully digital lightweight instrument cluster and flatly-shaped rear combination LED lights for higher visibility.

Commenting on the new edition, Mr. Devashish Handa, Vice-President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd said, “We are delighted to bring the 2019 edition of GSX-750 in two new colour schemes along with the exciting graphics to build up the style quotient and make it more appealing. We are confident that the exclusivity and the new style will enhance the charisma of the apex predator rider. Since its launch last year, Suzuki GSX-S750 has received an overwhelming response and we wish to continue the momentum with the latest offering.”

At the other end of the scale, Suzuki is said to be gearing up to launch updated versions of the Gixxer 150. We’ve been tipped that the bike maker will also introduce the Gixxer 250 at the same time, wherein, a fully-faired version will follow the launch of the non-faired 250cc bike. We expect the quarter-litre machine to be powered by a single-cylinder motor which could crank out about 25 HP and come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of equipment, expect ABS to come fitted as standard, digital instrumentation, aggressive styling and perhaps USD front forks too with LED illumination all around. It is being said that the bikes will be revealed in the last week of May 2019, however, do take it with a pinch of salt.