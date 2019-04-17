Maruti Suzuki Announces Free ‘Summer Ready Vehicle Health Check’ For Its Customers

The Summer season this year will probably be the hottest ever, so to avoid any inconvenience to its customers, Maruti Suzuki is now offering a free ‘Summer Ready Vehicle Health Check’ for all its customers. The ‘Summer Ready Vehicle Health Check’ is a complimentary offer for all Maruti Suzuki customers across India, and it will only be available at Maruti Suzuki’s authorized service centres. The Summer Ready Vehicle Health Check will be available across India, from the 15th of April to 30th April.

This service camp is specially focused on providing extensive care to Maruti Suzuki Car Owners for a safe and convenient drive this Summer season. As the summer season is setting in, all vehicles should be working properly to avoid break-downs or AC failures, so to avoid this problem the customers can avail a free detailed car inspection, which will include all the key functions of the car, along with the Air Conditioning System. The Summer Ready Vehicle Care camp is open for all Maruti Suzuki car owners from 15th – 30th April 2019.

Maruti Suzuki has been catering to the diverse audience of India with over 2200 dealer workshops across its service network. Last year, approximately 2.2 lac customers availed the benefits of the Summer Fit Vehicle Health Check Up Camp. Recently, Maruti Suzuki also launched a new diesel engine to improve the driveability, refinement and fuel efficiency of their flagship model, the Ciaz. The new 1.5-litre DDiS diesel engine produces 93 HP and 225 Nm of torque and provides a mileage of 28 kmpl. This new motor will be available as an option with the existing 1.3-litre DDIs motor which is sourced from Fiat.

Speaking about the camp, Mr Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we service over 50,000 vehicles every day. With the onset of summer, the need for features like air conditioner and other electrical system increases, we want to offer a hassle-free driving experience to our customers. This service camp is aimed to prevent any inconvenience. We are confident this camp will benefit our customers.”