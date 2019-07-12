Balbir Singh Dhillon To Soon Become The Head Of Audi India

Today, Audi, announced some top-level management changes in India. These changes are directly related to the transfer of Mr Rahil Ansari who has now been selected by Audi AG for an important position in the Finance Division at the company’s headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany. In this new assignment, Mr Ansari will take the role of Senior Director, Central Sales Controlling (Global). On the other hand, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon who is currently heading the Dealer Development and has a 23-year automotive experience background has been promoted to become the Head of Audi India from the 1st of September 2019.

Mr Ansari had joined Audi India for his 3rd stint on the 1st of February 2017. He has successfully navigated the company through a troubled environment during this period. He also managed the product launch void due to the WLTP cycle and faced the challenging luxury market environment in India. He has set in motion a series of actions to bring the focus on customer centricity and dealer profitability while implementing new digital initiatives, which are unique novelties in the Indian automotive industry. The upcoming Head, Mr Dhillon recently re-joined Audi India in July 2018 after his previous stint between 2007 and 2012 as Head of Sales Field Force. He has well rounded in the experience of Sales, Network Profitability, Business Strategy and Field Sales. He is currently responsible for Network Profitability and Business Planning in his role as Head of Dealer Development. Previously, Balbir had also worked at Audi Middle East, Porsche India and Honda India.

Mr Balbir Singh Dhillion

According to Mr Michael Frisch, Vice President Region Overseas AUDI AG, “Rahil’s contribution has been immense for Audi India. He was a true representative of Brand India at AUDI AG and has created the foundation for future success. The work he has done will provide the basis for a sustainable business and profitable network in India with new digital customer-centric activities. Rahil’s strong business acumen has been highly acknowledged in the HQ, which is why he has been offered such a senior position.”

Mr Rahil Ansari

“I firmly believe that the experience I have gained in India in my various stints has gone on to help me in my global assignments. If you are able to delight the Indian customer and navigate the Indian market complexities, you gain insights which are invaluable. While I am looking forward to my new stint, I will truly miss the great team and Audi India family with who I had some fantastic times. I have known Balbir closely over the years and am confident he will play a pivotal role in realising Audi’s objectives in the country,” said Mr Ansari.

Commenting on Mr Dhillon’s appointment Mr Frisch said, “Balbir has been a part of the Audi team in India and Middle-East and we are confident that he will take the brand forward in India even as the market tries to buck external factors and grow. He brings with him a sound knowledge of the brand, the luxury segment and automotive sector spanning his 23 years of local and global experience, which bodes well for us.”

“My singular focus will be on taking Audi ahead in a sustainable and profitable manner with delight for all our stakeholders in addition to customers. Rahil has already set in motion a new momentum for us and I look forward to building on that foundation as we move towards the era of electrification and digitalisation in India,” said Mr Dhillon