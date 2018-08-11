Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Video Review: Big on Quality, Comfort and Presence, Good Performance Too!

After making a debut at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was launched in India for a premium price tag of INR 68,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). We recently got a chance to take the scooter out for a test ride where we analysed its performance, features, comfort, and mileage. We also used the opportunity to make a quick comparison with its closest rivals to help you make a better buying decision.

Launched in India on July 20, 2018, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has been placed in the premium scooter segment. The scooter packs loads of features such as full LED headlight, a full digital instrument console, tubeless tyres, disc brake at the front, CBS as standard, a spacious footboard and a 21.5 litre under-seat storage. The scooter features flexible foot-position to reduce fatigue and is claimed to offer best in class riding experience.

In terms of specs, the scooter is powered by a 124cc, single cylinder, SOHC 2-valve engine. The peak power output is 8.7PS@7000 rpm and 10.2rpm@5000 rpm.

Check out more images of the new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 below