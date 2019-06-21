2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Is Here, Prices Start From INR 15.51 Lakh

Entertaining a niche segment of buyers with a very unique product in the Indian market, Isuzu has recently launched the facelift of their lifestyle pick-up truck. The new for 2019 D-Max V-Cross comes with 20 more additional features and revised looks, while carrying the same price tag as the model it replaces. As an introductory offer, Isuzu has priced the pick-up at INR 15.51 Lakh for the standard variant and INR 17.03 Lakh for the Z variant, both prices being ex-showroom, Mumbai. The facelift also comes with two new colour options – Sapphire Blue and Silky Pearl, which join the previous colour options of Ruby Red, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey, Cosmic Black and Splash White. Bookings of this pick-up truck are now open across all Isuzu dealerships.

From the outside, the pick-up sports a number of changes. The front fascia is adorned by a sporty grille, flanked by bi-LED headlight clusters. The fog lamps get a dash of chrome treatment, a metal e Indians love. The side silhouette is enhanced by diamond cut, 18-inch alloy wheels, which come with flared wheel arches, giving an aggressive appearance. The roof rails are new too, so is the shark fin antenna. Isuzu has also integrated a side step to make ingress and egress much easier. The B-pillar gets a blacked-out treatment and the rear side comes with LED tail lamps.

Coming to the inside, the truck comes with an all-black theme. The top-of-the-line Z variant of the car comes with perforated leather seats. The instrument cluster is new, which comes with a new 3D Design Electroluminescent Meter and Gear Shift Indicator. The second row also gets USB ports for charging devices. You also get steering mounted audio controls and a 7” touch screen audio system with USB input, DVD, AUX, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity. The facelift also comes with a number of new convenience features like PESS (Passive Entry & Start/Stop System), seat-belt with pre-tensioners & load limiter, speed sensitive auto door lock, co-driver seat belt reminder, HSA (Hill Start Assist) and HDC (Hill Descent Control).

Under the bonnet of this new model is a 2.5-litre, BS – IV compliant, high-pressure Common Rail Fuel Injection, diesel motor tuned to generate 134 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and comes with a 4WD system, with the ability to shift on the move.