2018 Hyundai Santro India Launch Reportedly Scheduled In October

If recent reports are to be believed, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro may arrive in India by as early as October. Motoring portal, Zigwheels reports that the India launch of the new Santro will coincide with the end of Hyundai’s “Brilliant Moments” campaign. In fact, the source report suggests that the new Santro will most likely be launched on September 23, 2018 which marks the 20th anniversary of the hatchback in India.

Previously, Hyundai had reportedly previewed a pre-production version of the upcoming Santro to select customers as part of a survey. As reported earlier, the next-generation Santro will feature large headlamps with fog lights placed under the primary illuminator while the tail will get “bulky” lights and dual-tone rear bumpers with black inserts. Other exterior features include pull-up type door handles, electric ORVMs with integrated turn signals and a rear wiper.

Spy images of the interiors of the vehicle revealed dual tone theme of black and beige, three spoke steering wheel with steering mounted audio controls, a black dashboard, silver trims for the centre console and gear lever, fixed head-rests for the seats, and power windows with their controls located behind the gear lever. The instrument console will feature a tachometer on the left side and a speedometer in the centre.

Mechanical specifications are scarce at the moment although the upcoming new Santro is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre Kappa petrol motor which is also seen on the Hyundai Eon. An 800cc petrol motor could also be offered.

There’s still no confirmation from Hyundai about the India launch of the new 2018 Santro although given that the hatchback is expected to arrive by October, we should be hearing more official details soon. Stay tuned.

Source: ZigWheels

Note: Images are for representation purpose only