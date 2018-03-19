2018 Honda CBR 250R Launched In India At INR 1.63 Lakh

Showcased earlier this year at the 2018 Auto Expo held in New Delhi, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has now launched the 2018 CBR 250R in India, with prices starting at INR 1.63 lakh for the standard variant and INR 1.93 lakh for the ABS variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The outgoing generation CBR 250R was discontinued last year as the model was not updated to conform to the BS-IV emission norms in India. At the 2018 Auto Expo, HMSI showcased the 2018 CBR 250R which came with a BS-IV emission compliant engine and an all LED headlamp setup. The new Honda CBR 250R will be available in four colour options including Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Mars Orange, Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Striking Green, Sports Red and Pearl Sport Yellow.

Powering the 2018 Honda CBR 250R is the same 249 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 26.5 PS of power at 8500 rpm while the peak torque of 22.9 Nm comes up at 7000 rpm. Transmission duties continue to be handled by a six speed gearbox.