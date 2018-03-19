New 2018 Honda CB Shine SP, Livo And Dream Yuga Launched In India
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched three 2018 editions of its motorcycles – Livo, Dream Yuga and CB Shine SP. Unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, the new editions are aimed to offer refreshed style and advanced technology.
2018 Honda CB Shine SP
The new 2018 edition of CB Shine SP gets new style with an aggressive tank shroud, new sporty graphics, a new instrumentation cluster with service due indicator, clock and a new low maintenance seal chain. The 2018 edition of CB Shine SP is available in 5 colours (Pearl Siren Blue / Geny Grey Metallic / Black / Athletic Blue Metallic / Imperial Red Metallic), 3 variants (Drum / Disc / CBS) and is priced attractively starting INR 62,032 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
2018 Honda LIVO
The 2018 edition of LIVO gets stylish sporty stripes, new analog-digital meter console with added convenience of service due indicator, clock and low maintenance seal chain. The 2018 edition of Livo is available in 5 colours (Black / Athletic Blue Metallic / Sunset Brown Metallic / Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic) and 2 variants (Drum / Disc) and is priced attractively starting INR 56,230 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
2018 Honda Dream Yuga
The 2018 edition of Dream Yuga gets refreshed graphics, an meter design and body coloured rear view mirrors. Bringing advance technology in the segment is the new HET tyre (Low Rolling resistance tyre) for improved overall efficiency and the new low-maintenance seal chain. The 2018 Dream Yuga gets a new colour – Black with Sunset Brown Metallic in addition to the existing five colour options (Black with Red / Black with Lemon Ice Yellow / Black with Radiant Red Metallic / Sports Red with Black / Black with Heavy Grey Metallic) and is affordably priced at INR 52,741 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
- The new 2018 editions of all three motorcycles come packed with Honda Eco Technology, HET tyre and seal chain.
- HET tyre (Low Rolling Resistance Tyre) is developed by Honda with patent received in 3 countries including Japan and applied in India. The HET Tyre is built with a new compound that reduces rolling resistance by 15-20% while maintaining optimum grip performance. This results in improved fuel efficiency and is environment friendly too, as it reduces the carbon footprint.
- The new Low-Maintenance Seal Chain has Seals (O-ring) which maintain lubrication in the chain drive for a longer time. The Seal chain is more durable, and has better life compared to conventional chain; resulting in lower maintenance cost.