New 2018 Honda CB Shine SP, Livo And Dream Yuga Launched In India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched three 2018 editions of its motorcycles – Livo, Dream Yuga and CB Shine SP. Unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, the new editions are aimed to offer refreshed style and advanced technology.

2018 Honda CB Shine SP

The new 2018 edition of CB Shine SP gets new style with an aggressive tank shroud, new sporty graphics, a new instrumentation cluster with service due indicator, clock and a new low maintenance seal chain. The 2018 edition of CB Shine SP is available in 5 colours (Pearl Siren Blue / Geny Grey Metallic / Black / Athletic Blue Metallic / Imperial Red Metallic), 3 variants (Drum / Disc / CBS) and is priced attractively starting INR 62,032 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

2018 Honda LIVO

The 2018 edition of LIVO gets stylish sporty stripes, new analog-digital meter console with added convenience of service due indicator, clock and low maintenance seal chain. The 2018 edition of Livo is available in 5 colours (Black / Athletic Blue Metallic / Sunset Brown Metallic / Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic) and 2 variants (Drum / Disc) and is priced attractively starting INR 56,230 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

2018 Honda Dream Yuga

The 2018 edition of Dream Yuga gets refreshed graphics, an meter design and body coloured rear view mirrors. Bringing advance technology in the segment is the new HET tyre (Low Rolling resistance tyre) for improved overall efficiency and the new low-maintenance seal chain. The 2018 Dream Yuga gets a new colour – Black with Sunset Brown Metallic in addition to the existing five colour options (Black with Red / Black with Lemon Ice Yellow / Black with Radiant Red Metallic / Sports Red with Black / Black with Heavy Grey Metallic) and is affordably priced at INR 52,741 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).