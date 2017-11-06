2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 India Launch Date, Images, Features, Tech Specs And Expected Prices

Mercedes Benz India has announced the launch details of the GLA 45 AMG that will take place soon. Besides the GLA 45 AMG, Mercedes will also be launching the CLA 45 AMG in India on the same day. Details of the 2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 are available here. Meanwhile, let us tell you all you need to know about the upcoming GLA 45 AMG:

2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Expected Prices

The upcoming 2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is expected to be priced higher than the price of the outgoing model, which currently stands at INR 77.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Expected Launch Date

The new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 will be launched in India on November 7, 2017.

2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Features and Details

Up front, the new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 features a twin louvre on the AMG Twin Blade radiator grille finished silver chrome, flanked by LED headlamps which are now available as standard. On either side, the model comes equipped with 20 inch alloy wheels available with two colour variants. At the rear is an AMG exhaust system that adapts to the selected transmission mode by means of a variably adjustable exhaust flap. An attractive look is ensured by two chrome-plated tailpipe trim elements in a twin tailpipe design. The electric exhaust flap is variably controlled across the entire engine speed range by means of maps stored in the transmission mode.

Inside, the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 comes equipped with leather seats and a leather dashboard, replete with contrast red stitching. The AMG E-SELECT lever and the key with an AMG crest are also part of the standard equipment. Another feature is the revised AMG specific instrument cluster with new-look numerals and a scale divided into 30 kmph increments.

2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Engine and Performance

The 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 will source power from a 2.0-litre In-Line 4 cylinder turbocharged engine. This motor is capable of producing a power output of 381 PS and 475 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a seven speed DCT automatic transmission. The model can sprint from naught to a tonne in 4.4 seconds while the top speed is electronically restricted to 250 kmph.

2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Image Gallery

2017 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Video