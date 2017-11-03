Volkswagen India Inaugurates A New Showroom In Pune

Volskwagen India inaugurated its fourth showroom in Pune, Maharashtra. The new facility, known as Volkswagen Pimpri Chinchwad, is located at Wakad, on the Mumbai Bangalore Highway. The 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility is equipped with eight car display areas, 54 service bays, a paint and body shop and spares stock.

Volkswagen Pimpri Chinchwad will provide customers with express services, aimed at meeting requirements for periodic maintenance. The facility is equipped with solar panels, sourcing its 70% of the power requirement. The showroom will be operational under the leadership of Shailesh J. Bhandari, Director, B.U. Bhandari Auto, who has received the Volkswagen Diamond Pin from the Volkswagen Board for his contribution to the brand in the country.

The sales and service personnel at Volkswagen Pimpri Chinchwad are trained to assist customers with buying and servicing Volkswagen vehicles, which also includes the newly launched Passat, Tiguan, GTI and the Ameo. On this special occasion, the 13,101th car from the BU Bhandari Auto was also delivered to its customer. Steffen Knapp along with dealer principal Shailesh Bhandari also planted saplings and pledged their commitment towards conservation and improvement of the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India, said, “Working in alignment with our expansion plans, the inauguration of the new showroom is a step towards providing convenience and comfort for our customers in the region. Our association with customers goes beyond the realm of sales. Therefore it is our constant endeavor to provide them with a holistic car buying and after-sales experience. The new facility located on the outskirts of Pune is built to accommodate our growing customer requirements with an aim to build a strong network, thereby facilitating seamless service delivery in the city.”