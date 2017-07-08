14th Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Flagged Off From India Gate

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey is back for 2017. The 14th edition of Royal Enfield’s Himalayan Odyssey was flagged off from India Gate. Himalayan Odyssey this year saw 61 motorcyclists including six women riders embark on a journey where they will be traversing some of the roughest terrains and highest mountain passes in the world, covering a distance of over 2,400 kilometres in 18 days on their Royal Enfield motorcycles.

The participants for the Himalayan Odyssey have gathered from across India, including cities like Ernakulam, Dindigul, Calicut, Vidisha and Vellore to be a part of the expedition. The contingent was flagged off by Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield.

The riders will reach Leh on July 12 and will proceed to Khardung-La on July 14. They will be going through Keylong and Kaza, reaching Narkanda on July 22 before finally culminating the ride in Chandigarh on July 23. From the mighty peaks, down to teasing mountain curves, the riders will come face to face with the most challenging riding terrains in the world for the sheer love of motorcycling.

During the ride, the weather is likely to shift remarkably, from scorching hot to icy cold as riders will make their way through picturesque regions of the Himalayas, which house within themselves one of the most hostile and challenging environments for motorcycling. Each turn will expose riders to a new landscape like no other, leading them eventually to getting surrounded by the overwhelming beauty of the great Himalayan peaks.