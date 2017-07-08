Maserati Levante India prices out before launch?

While the sole example finished in Blu Passione Mica that roams the streets of Bangalore is already quite famous, word is out that the Maserati Levante can be officially ordered through one of their dealers, each based in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Although an official launch is expected to take place in the month of August 2017, the source of this report pegs prices for the stylish Italian SUV to start at the INR 1.63 crore mark in Mumbai, INR 1.49 crore in Delhi, and between INR 1.55 crore – 1.75 crore in Bangalore. These prices are said to be ex-showroom and there are multiple customisation options available which take the cost higher up.

Competing against the likes of the Porsche Cayenne and the Range Rover Sport, the Levante has been named after a warm Mediterranean wind. It is based on the same platform that underpins the Quattroporte and the Ghibli sedans and for an SUV, claims a best in the class drag coefficient of 0.31. Maserati has also managed 50:50 weight distribution between the front and the rear axles, which speaks highly of the Levante’s built for thrills status.

Inside, the Maserati Levante’s all-hide cabin gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, surround view camera, powered tailgate, climate control and adaptive cruise control. Safety features on the SUV include blind spot alert, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and hill descent control. Also on offer are Sport and Luxury packages which allow a prospective owner to customise the Levante from the outside, as well as inside.

Internationally, the Levante is available with two engine options: a 3.0-litre petrol engine and a 3.0-litre diesel engine. The diesel engine is tuned to produce 275 hp and 600 Nm of torque, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds. The petrol engine is available in two states of tune: 350 hp with 500 Nm of torque and 430 hp with 580 Nm of torque. The 0-100 kmph timings stand at 6 seconds and 5.2 seconds respectively.

