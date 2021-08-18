Tata Motors Unveils The Tigor EV!

Tata Motors has been focusing a lot on electric mobility lately. The launch and success of Nexon EV and the charging stations popping up across the country have contributed a lot to making electric vehicles more popular. Tata has already revealed their plans of launching more EVs in the future with their Ziptron technology and now they have taken the wraps off the upcoming Tigor EV.

What’s new?

The Tigor electric is not an all-new model. In fact, it is already available for sale to fleet buyers known as the Tigor Xpres-T. However, the Tigor EV will be targeted towards private buyers and feature much more creature comforts and a bigger battery. The Tigor EV will be powered by a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which will churn out a peak power of 55kW and peak torque of 170nm. It can achieve 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds. The battery comes with an IP67 waterproof rating and Tata will provide an 8 year or 1,60,000 km of warranty.

The Tigor EV can be charged using a fast-charging port where it will take around 1 hour to charge it from 0-80 %. The Tigor EV will take around 8.5 hours to charge from 0-80% using a standard wall box charger at home or office. All Tigor EVs will come with a portable charging cable. Tata hasn’t revealed the range yet but we expect it to be around 200 to 250 km under test conditions.

The Tigor EV gets some subtle changes in the exterior to differentiate it from the standard Tigor. It gets blue accents on the wheel caps and around the grille just like the Nexon EV to differentiate it from the I.C. engined Tigor. Other features like LED DRLs and projector headlamps continue to be offered. The interior will get features such as a height-adjustable driver seat, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, 30+ connected car features, push-button start-stop with keyless entry and electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs. The Tigor EV will also come with automatic climate control as standard. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS, EBD and CSC. The Tigor EV will launch on 31st August and it can be prebooked online or at a Tata showroom.