Honda is arguably the most popular two-wheeler brand in our country. Known to provide a huge range of scooters, motorcycles and even superbikes, this brand has become a common household name in India. Here is a comprehensive list of all the bikes the Honda is currently selling in our country. The Range of vehicles offered by Honda two-wheelers starts from a humble INR 46,526 for the Cliq scooter and goes all the way till INR 28,29,434 for the Goldwing cruiser. Do bear in mind that all the prices listed below are ex-showroom, Mumbai. Honda Bikes In India Honda Bikes Engine Power Torque Price (Ex-showroom, Mumbai) Honda Goldwing 1,833cc 126PS 170Nm INR 28.29 Lakh Honda CBR 1000RR Fireblade SP 998cc 191PS 114Nm INR 19.71 Lakh Honda CBR 1000 RR Fireblade 998cc 191PS 114Nm INR 16.87 Lakh Honda CB 1000R+ 998cc 145PS 104Nm INR 14.90 Lakh Honda Africa Twin 999.11cc 89PS 93.1Nm INR 13.31 Lakh Honda CBR 650R 649cc 96PS 64Nm NA Honda CB 300R 286cc 30PS 27.4Nm INR 2.41 Lakh Honda CBR 250R ABS 249.6cc 26.5PS 22.9Nm INR 1.96 Lakh Honda Hornet 160R 162.71cc 15PS 14.5Nm INR 93,343 Honda X-Blade ABS 162.71cc 14PS 13.9Nm INR 89,437 Honda CB Unicorn 160 CBS 162.71cc 14PS 13.92Nm INR 79,675 Honda CB Unicorn 149.2cc 13PS 12.80Nm INR 73,976 Honda CB Shine SP 125 124.73cc 10PS 10.30Nm INR 65,269 Honda Activa 125 124.9cc 8.6PS 10.54 Nm INR 61,886 Honda Grazia 124.9cc 8.6PS 10.54Nm INR 61,540 Honda CB Shine 124.73cc 10PS 10.30Nm INR 60,013 Honda Aviator 109.19cc 8PS 8.94Nm INR 57,455 Honda Livo Disc CBS 109.19cc 8.4PS 9.09Nm INR 59,028 Honda Activa 5G 109.19cc 7.9PS 9Nm INR 55,829 Honda Dream Yuga CBS 109.19cc 8PS 9.09Nm INR 56,387 Honda Dio 109.19cc 7.9PS 8.91Nm INR 54,136 Honda Dream Neo 109.19cc 8.4PS 9.09Nm INR 53,097 Honda CD110 DREAM 109.19cc 8.4PS 9.09Nm INR 50,880 Honda Activa I 109.19cc 8PS 8.94Nm INR 52,171 Honda Cliq 109.19cc 8PS 8.94Nm INR 47,028

Honda Goldwing

The new generation of this well-known cruiser made its way to the Indian market at a very attractive price point. Powered by a torquey flat-six engine and offered with technology like Apple CarPlay and touchscreen infotainment, the Goldwing is as close you can get to a car on two wheels. The Indian market only gets the 7-speed DCT equipped model.

Engine: 1,833cc

Power: 126PS

Torque: 170Nm

Price: INR 28,29,434

Honda CBR 1000RR Fireblade SP

This popular litre-class superbike in the SP variant gets additional weight saving equipment and a more track-focused approach than its regular sibling. It also gets better suspension components and even comes with a quick-shifter.

Engine: 998cc

Power: 191PS

Torque: 114Nm

Price: INR 19,71,925

Honda CBR 1000 RR Fireblade

Considered to be the easiest to ride and most forgiving litre-class superbike, the Honda CBR 1000RR Fireblade or just the Fireblade, how it is affectionately called is regarded as one of the most potent, yet, an easy on the rider litre-class track tool.

Engine: 998cc

Power: 191PS

Torque: 114Nm

Price: INR 16,87,059

Honda CB 1000R+

Carrying a distinctive neo-sports-café look, the CB 1000R+ looks very different than its other competitors. The bike comes with a ride by wire system which offers 3 different riding modes to the rider with a bunch of other features like ABS and a slipper clutch.

Engine: 998cc

Power: 145PS

Torque: 104Nm

Price: INR 14,90,407

Honda Africa Twin

The first adventure-tourer to come with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Africa Twin is a very unique bike. Equipped with features like ride by wire and traction control which can be set to different levels, the Africa Twin is a bike that would take you across mountains and across highways, with ease and comfort.

Engine: 999.11cc

Power: 89PS

Torque: 93.1Nm

Price: INR 13,31,242

Honda CBR 650R

To be joining the Honda stable soon, the CBR 650R is a bike that comes with a nice sounding four-cylinder engine and features like ABS, traction control and some more. While the prices are yet to be announced, the bookings of the bike are now open and Honda has promised to price it below INR 8 Lakh in the Indian market.

Engine: 649cc

Power: 96PS

Torque: 64Nm

Prices yet to be announced

Honda CB 300R

The latest offering from Honda in the Indian market, the CB 300R borrow styling cues from its elder sibling, the CB 1000R+. Very light in weight, this bike comes with an engine designed with less moving parts to keep maintenance costs low. The bike also comes with an IMU-linked ABS as standard, a crucial safety aid.

Engine: 286cc

Power: 30PS

Torque: 27.4Nm

Price: INR 2.41 Lakh

Honda CBR 250R ABS

One of the most popular entry level sports bikes back in the day, Honda still continues to sell this bike in the Indian market. While Honda still continues to sell the non-ABS variant for a little less money, it shall be discontinued from April in order to comply with the new government mandate.

Engine: 249.6cc

Power: 26.5PS

Torque: 22.9Nm

Price: INR 1,96,275

Honda Hornet 160R

The Hornet is a well-packaged commuter, more towards the premium side. The Hornet is a different take on the CB Unicorn 160 motorcycle and offers better looks and more flair than the latter. The DLX variant comes better equipped and with a slightly larger price tag. This bike is offered in the 2 variants which are listed below.

Engine: 162.71cc

Power: 15PS

Torque: 14.5Nm

Price: DLX: INR 95,843 STD: INR 93,343



Honda X-Blade ABS

A modern take on your average commuter bike, the X-Blade now comes with ABS for a marginal premium. Equipped with features like a digital instrument console, gear indicator, service reminder and some more, the ABS-equipped X-Blade costs INR 6,000 over the non-ABS model.

Engine: 162.71cc

Power: 14PS

Torque: 13.9Nm

Price: INR 89,437

Honda CB Unicorn 160 CBS

A no-nonsense commuter motorcycle, the CB Unicorn 160 aims to be a modern and powerful take on the popular CB Unicorn motorcycle. Even the styling and design cues of this motorcycle are inspired by the latter. The addition of CBS makes it an even better offering and keeps the rider safe in emergency situations.

Engine: 162.71cc

Power: 14PS

Torque: 13.92Nm

Price: INR 79,675

Honda CB Unicorn

A very popular bike for its time, the CB Unicorn had hit the perfect balance between power delivery and efficiency. Being so popular over the years forced Honda to bring this model back in the Indian market after discontinuing it for some time. The CB Unicorn was also amongst the first bikes in the Indian market to use a rear monoshock suspension setup.

Engine: 149.2cc

Power: 13PS

Torque: 12.80Nm

Price: INR 73,976

Honda CB Shine SP 125

A 125 cc commuter bike, the CB Shine SP comes with features like an aggressively styled tank extension, service due-reminder and some more. Sold in many variants, only the CBS equipped variant will continue to be seen in showrooms from this April.

Engine: 124.73cc

Power: 10PS

Torque: 10.30Nm

Price: CBS: INR 69,104 Drum CBS: INR 65,269



Honda Activa 125

The humble Activa, but with a gruntier 125 cc engine, what could go wrong? Sold in various variants, the Disc variant sits on top of the line with a front disc brake and alloy wheels on offer. the various variants of the scooter are listed below.

Engine: 124.9cc

Power: 8.6PS

Torque: 10.54Nm

Price: Disc: INR 66,271 Drum-Alloy: INR 63,822 Drum: INR 61,886



Honda Grazia

A sibling of the Honda Activa 125, the Grazia is Honda’s offering to the premium scooter segment. The Grazia comes loaded with features like LED illumination, a mobile phone charger and some more. All this comes in a neatly designed package, making heads turn where ever it goes. This scooter is offered in the following variants which are listed below.

Engine: 124.9cc

Power: 8.6PS

Torque: 10.54Nm

Price: Disc INR 65,912 Drum-Alloy: INR 63,471 Drum: INR 61,540



Honda CB Shine

The CB Shine packs a 125 cc engine and comes across as a basic, no-nonsense commuter motorcycle. Sold in many variants, the is the top of the line model comes with a disc brake up front and a CBS mechanism to keep the rider safe. The variants on offer are mentioned below.

Engine: 124.73cc

Power: 10PS

Torque: 10.30Nm

Price: Self-Disc CBS: INR 64,673 CBS-Drum: INR 60,013



Honda Aviator

The first premium level, 110 cc scooter for the Indian market, the Aviator continues to sell till this date and is still a popular choice for people. The Aviator is offered three variants.

Engine: 109.19cc

Power: 8PS

Torque: 8.94Nm

Price: Disc INR 61,809 Drum Alloy: INR 59,390 Drum: INR INR 57,455



Honda Livo Disc CBS

Honda’s offering in this crowded segment of 110 cc commuters, which offers its stylish looks like USP. The bike comes in a total of 2 variants, they are Disc CBS and Drum CBS

Engine: 109.19cc

Power: 8.4PS

Torque: 9.09Nm

Price: Disc CBS: INR 61,404 Drum CBS: INR 59,028



Honda Activa 5G

India’s favourite scooter, now in its fifth generation of production, now comes with LED illumination in the front and a mobile charger. The Activa continues to be the most popular scooter in the Indian market today. The scooter is offered in the 2 variants mentioned below.

Engine: 109.19cc

Power: 7.9PS

Torque: 9Nm

Price: DLX: INR 57,694 STD: INR 55,829



Honda Dream Yuga CBS

The Dream Yuga is another 110 cc commuter offered by this Japanese brand. The Dream Yuga comes with a functional design and highly efficient engine. Moreover, the addition of CBS as standard makes it a much safer package.

Engine: 109.19cc

Power: 8PS

Torque: 9.09Nm

Price: INR 56,387

Honda Dio

A funky little scooter, the Dio is a scooter which is aimed towards the younger crowd. With it’s sharp design, apron mounted headlamp, the Dio is one of the longest selling Honda scooters in our country. In its latest avatar, the Dio comes with equipment like a new fully digital meter (with 3 Step Eco Speed Indicator & service due indicator) and an optional mobile charging socket. The Dio is offered in 2 variants, STD and DLX.

Engine: 109.19cc

Power: 7.9PS

Torque: 8.91Nm

Price: DLX: 56,136 STD: INR 54,136



Honda Dream Neo

Another 110 cc commuter from Honda, the Dream Neo has won the Best Economy Motorcycle in Initial Quality at the prestigious J.D. Power Awards Ceremony 2015/16. With a fuel efficiency figure of 74 kmpl, the Dream Neo presents itself as an economical bike to run. The variants of the bike are listed below.

Engine: 109.19cc

Power: 8.4PS

Torque: 9.09Nm

Price: Carrier: INR 53,387 Grab Rail: INR 53,097



Honda CD110 DREAM

A highly efficient motorcycle, the CD110 is a popular bike in the rural market. This 110 commuter can be used and modified to suit various applications, hence the huge number of variants listed below.

Engine: 109.19cc

Power: 8.4PS

Torque: 9.09Nm

Price: CBS DLX Carrier: INR 53,229 CBS STD CARRIER: INR 51,729 Self DRUM-CARRIER: INR 51,169 Self DRUM-GRAB RAIL: INR 50,880



Honda Activa I

A unique and more affordable take on the Activa scooter, the Activa I offers a refreshing look in the boring world of scooters. Sold with equipment like funky decals, AHO headlamp and body colour mirrors, the bike can even be had with a dual tone paint job.

Engine: 109.19cc

Power: 8PS

Torque: 8.94Nm

Price: INR 52,171

Honda Cliq

Powered by the same engine as the Honda Activa, the Cliq is one of the most affordable vehicles in the Honda stable right now. The scooter comes with CBS as standard, and a mobile charging socket, tubeless tyres, maintenance free battery and viscous air filter. It is sold in two variants.