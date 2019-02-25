Honda Bikes
Honda is arguably the most popular two-wheeler brand in our country. Known to provide a huge range of scooters, motorcycles and even superbikes, this brand has become a common household name in India. Here is a comprehensive list of all the bikes the Honda is currently selling in our country. The Range of vehicles offered by Honda two-wheelers starts from a humble INR 46,526 for the Cliq scooter and goes all the way till INR 28,29,434 for the Goldwing cruiser. Do bear in mind that all the prices listed below are ex-showroom, Mumbai.
|Honda Bikes
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|Price (Ex-showroom, Mumbai)
|Honda Goldwing
|1,833cc
|126PS
|170Nm
|INR 28.29 Lakh
|Honda CBR 1000RR Fireblade SP
|998cc
|191PS
|114Nm
|INR 19.71 Lakh
|Honda CBR 1000 RR Fireblade
|998cc
|191PS
|114Nm
|INR 16.87 Lakh
|Honda CB 1000R+
|998cc
|145PS
|104Nm
|INR 14.90 Lakh
|Honda Africa Twin
|999.11cc
|89PS
|93.1Nm
|INR 13.31 Lakh
|Honda CBR 650R
|649cc
|96PS
|64Nm
|NA
|Honda CB 300R
|286cc
|30PS
|27.4Nm
|INR 2.41 Lakh
|Honda CBR 250R ABS
|249.6cc
|26.5PS
|22.9Nm
|INR 1.96 Lakh
|Honda Hornet 160R
|162.71cc
|15PS
|14.5Nm
|INR 93,343
|Honda X-Blade ABS
|162.71cc
|14PS
|13.9Nm
|INR 89,437
|Honda CB Unicorn 160 CBS
|162.71cc
|14PS
|13.92Nm
|INR 79,675
|Honda CB Unicorn
|149.2cc
|13PS
|12.80Nm
|INR 73,976
|Honda CB Shine SP 125
|124.73cc
|10PS
|10.30Nm
|INR 65,269
|Honda Activa 125
|124.9cc
|8.6PS
|10.54 Nm
|INR 61,886
|Honda Grazia
|124.9cc
|8.6PS
|10.54Nm
|INR 61,540
|Honda CB Shine
|124.73cc
|10PS
|10.30Nm
|INR 60,013
|Honda Aviator
|109.19cc
|8PS
|8.94Nm
|INR 57,455
|Honda Livo Disc CBS
|109.19cc
|8.4PS
|9.09Nm
|INR 59,028
|Honda Activa 5G
|109.19cc
|7.9PS
|9Nm
|INR 55,829
|Honda Dream Yuga CBS
|109.19cc
|8PS
|9.09Nm
|INR 56,387
|Honda Dio
|109.19cc
|7.9PS
|8.91Nm
|INR 54,136
|Honda Dream Neo
|109.19cc
|8.4PS
|9.09Nm
|INR 53,097
|Honda CD110 DREAM
|109.19cc
|8.4PS
|9.09Nm
|INR 50,880
|Honda Activa I
|109.19cc
|8PS
|8.94Nm
|INR 52,171
|Honda Cliq
|109.19cc
|8PS
|8.94Nm
|INR 47,028
Honda Goldwing
The new generation of this well-known cruiser made its way to the Indian market at a very attractive price point. Powered by a torquey flat-six engine and offered with technology like Apple CarPlay and touchscreen infotainment, the Goldwing is as close you can get to a car on two wheels. The Indian market only gets the 7-speed DCT equipped model.
- Engine: 1,833cc
- Power: 126PS
- Torque: 170Nm
- Price: INR 28,29,434
Honda CBR 1000RR Fireblade SP
This popular litre-class superbike in the SP variant gets additional weight saving equipment and a more track-focused approach than its regular sibling. It also gets better suspension components and even comes with a quick-shifter.
- Engine: 998cc
- Power: 191PS
- Torque: 114Nm
- Price: INR 19,71,925
Honda CBR 1000 RR Fireblade
Considered to be the easiest to ride and most forgiving litre-class superbike, the Honda CBR 1000RR Fireblade or just the Fireblade, how it is affectionately called is regarded as one of the most potent, yet, an easy on the rider litre-class track tool.
- Engine: 998cc
- Power: 191PS
- Torque: 114Nm
- Price: INR 16,87,059
Honda CB 1000R+
Carrying a distinctive neo-sports-café look, the CB 1000R+ looks very different than its other competitors. The bike comes with a ride by wire system which offers 3 different riding modes to the rider with a bunch of other features like ABS and a slipper clutch.
- Engine: 998cc
- Power: 145PS
- Torque: 104Nm
- Price: INR 14,90,407
Honda Africa Twin
The first adventure-tourer to come with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Africa Twin is a very unique bike. Equipped with features like ride by wire and traction control which can be set to different levels, the Africa Twin is a bike that would take you across mountains and across highways, with ease and comfort.
- Engine: 999.11cc
- Power: 89PS
- Torque: 93.1Nm
- Price: INR 13,31,242
Honda CBR 650R
To be joining the Honda stable soon, the CBR 650R is a bike that comes with a nice sounding four-cylinder engine and features like ABS, traction control and some more. While the prices are yet to be announced, the bookings of the bike are now open and Honda has promised to price it below INR 8 Lakh in the Indian market.
- Engine: 649cc
- Power: 96PS
- Torque: 64Nm
- Prices yet to be announced
Honda CB 300R
The latest offering from Honda in the Indian market, the CB 300R borrow styling cues from its elder sibling, the CB 1000R+. Very light in weight, this bike comes with an engine designed with less moving parts to keep maintenance costs low. The bike also comes with an IMU-linked ABS as standard, a crucial safety aid.
- Engine: 286cc
- Power: 30PS
- Torque: 27.4Nm
- Price: INR 2.41 Lakh
Honda CBR 250R ABS
One of the most popular entry level sports bikes back in the day, Honda still continues to sell this bike in the Indian market. While Honda still continues to sell the non-ABS variant for a little less money, it shall be discontinued from April in order to comply with the new government mandate.
- Engine: 249.6cc
- Power: 26.5PS
- Torque: 22.9Nm
- Price: INR 1,96,275
Honda Hornet 160R
The Hornet is a well-packaged commuter, more towards the premium side. The Hornet is a different take on the CB Unicorn 160 motorcycle and offers better looks and more flair than the latter. The DLX variant comes better equipped and with a slightly larger price tag. This bike is offered in the 2 variants which are listed below.
- Engine: 162.71cc
- Power: 15PS
- Torque: 14.5Nm
- Price:
- DLX: INR 95,843
- STD: INR 93,343
Honda X-Blade ABS
A modern take on your average commuter bike, the X-Blade now comes with ABS for a marginal premium. Equipped with features like a digital instrument console, gear indicator, service reminder and some more, the ABS-equipped X-Blade costs INR 6,000 over the non-ABS model.
- Engine: 162.71cc
- Power: 14PS
- Torque: 13.9Nm
- Price: INR 89,437
Honda CB Unicorn 160 CBS
A no-nonsense commuter motorcycle, the CB Unicorn 160 aims to be a modern and powerful take on the popular CB Unicorn motorcycle. Even the styling and design cues of this motorcycle are inspired by the latter. The addition of CBS makes it an even better offering and keeps the rider safe in emergency situations.
- Engine: 162.71cc
- Power: 14PS
- Torque: 13.92Nm
- Price: INR 79,675
Honda CB Unicorn
A very popular bike for its time, the CB Unicorn had hit the perfect balance between power delivery and efficiency. Being so popular over the years forced Honda to bring this model back in the Indian market after discontinuing it for some time. The CB Unicorn was also amongst the first bikes in the Indian market to use a rear monoshock suspension setup.
- Engine: 149.2cc
- Power: 13PS
- Torque: 12.80Nm
- Price: INR 73,976
Honda CB Shine SP 125
A 125 cc commuter bike, the CB Shine SP comes with features like an aggressively styled tank extension, service due-reminder and some more. Sold in many variants, only the CBS equipped variant will continue to be seen in showrooms from this April.
- Engine: 124.73cc
- Power: 10PS
- Torque: 10.30Nm
- Price:
- CBS: INR 69,104
- Drum CBS: INR 65,269
Honda Activa 125
The humble Activa, but with a gruntier 125 cc engine, what could go wrong? Sold in various variants, the Disc variant sits on top of the line with a front disc brake and alloy wheels on offer. the various variants of the scooter are listed below.
- Engine: 124.9cc
- Power: 8.6PS
- Torque: 10.54Nm
- Price:
- Disc: INR 66,271
- Drum-Alloy: INR 63,822
- Drum: INR 61,886
Honda Grazia
A sibling of the Honda Activa 125, the Grazia is Honda’s offering to the premium scooter segment. The Grazia comes loaded with features like LED illumination, a mobile phone charger and some more. All this comes in a neatly designed package, making heads turn where ever it goes. This scooter is offered in the following variants which are listed below.
- Engine: 124.9cc
- Power: 8.6PS
- Torque: 10.54Nm
- Price:
- Disc INR 65,912
- Drum-Alloy: INR 63,471
- Drum: INR 61,540
Honda CB Shine
The CB Shine packs a 125 cc engine and comes across as a basic, no-nonsense commuter motorcycle. Sold in many variants, the is the top of the line model comes with a disc brake up front and a CBS mechanism to keep the rider safe. The variants on offer are mentioned below.
- Engine: 124.73cc
- Power: 10PS
- Torque: 10.30Nm
- Price:
- Self-Disc CBS: INR 64,673
- CBS-Drum: INR 60,013
Honda Aviator
The first premium level, 110 cc scooter for the Indian market, the Aviator continues to sell till this date and is still a popular choice for people. The Aviator is offered three variants.
- Engine: 109.19cc
- Power: 8PS
- Torque: 8.94Nm
- Price:
- Disc INR 61,809
- Drum Alloy: INR 59,390
- Drum: INR INR 57,455
Honda Livo Disc CBS
Honda’s offering in this crowded segment of 110 cc commuters, which offers its stylish looks like USP. The bike comes in a total of 2 variants, they are Disc CBS and Drum CBS
- Engine: 109.19cc
- Power: 8.4PS
- Torque: 9.09Nm
- Price:
- Disc CBS: INR 61,404
- Drum CBS: INR 59,028
Honda Activa 5G
India’s favourite scooter, now in its fifth generation of production, now comes with LED illumination in the front and a mobile charger. The Activa continues to be the most popular scooter in the Indian market today. The scooter is offered in the 2 variants mentioned below.
- Engine: 109.19cc
- Power: 7.9PS
- Torque: 9Nm
- Price:
- DLX: INR 57,694
- STD: INR 55,829
Honda Dream Yuga CBS
The Dream Yuga is another 110 cc commuter offered by this Japanese brand. The Dream Yuga comes with a functional design and highly efficient engine. Moreover, the addition of CBS as standard makes it a much safer package.
- Engine: 109.19cc
- Power: 8PS
- Torque: 9.09Nm
- Price: INR 56,387
Honda Dio
A funky little scooter, the Dio is a scooter which is aimed towards the younger crowd. With it’s sharp design, apron mounted headlamp, the Dio is one of the longest selling Honda scooters in our country. In its latest avatar, the Dio comes with equipment like a new fully digital meter (with 3 Step Eco Speed Indicator & service due indicator) and an optional mobile charging socket. The Dio is offered in 2 variants, STD and DLX.
- Engine: 109.19cc
- Power: 7.9PS
- Torque: 8.91Nm
- Price:
- DLX: 56,136
- STD: INR 54,136
Honda Dream Neo
Another 110 cc commuter from Honda, the Dream Neo has won the Best Economy Motorcycle in Initial Quality at the prestigious J.D. Power Awards Ceremony 2015/16. With a fuel efficiency figure of 74 kmpl, the Dream Neo presents itself as an economical bike to run. The variants of the bike are listed below.
- Engine: 109.19cc
- Power: 8.4PS
- Torque: 9.09Nm
- Price:
- Carrier: INR 53,387
- Grab Rail: INR 53,097
Honda CD110 DREAM
A highly efficient motorcycle, the CD110 is a popular bike in the rural market. This 110 commuter can be used and modified to suit various applications, hence the huge number of variants listed below.
- Engine: 109.19cc
- Power: 8.4PS
- Torque: 9.09Nm
- Price:
- CBS DLX Carrier: INR 53,229
- CBS STD CARRIER: INR 51,729
- Self DRUM-CARRIER: INR 51,169
- Self DRUM-GRAB RAIL: INR 50,880
Honda Activa I
A unique and more affordable take on the Activa scooter, the Activa I offers a refreshing look in the boring world of scooters. Sold with equipment like funky decals, AHO headlamp and body colour mirrors, the bike can even be had with a dual tone paint job.
- Engine: 109.19cc
- Power: 8PS
- Torque: 8.94Nm
- Price: INR 52,171
Honda Cliq
Powered by the same engine as the Honda Activa, the Cliq is one of the most affordable vehicles in the Honda stable right now. The scooter comes with CBS as standard, and a mobile charging socket, tubeless tyres, maintenance free battery and viscous air filter. It is sold in two variants.
- Engine: 109.19cc
- Power: 8PS
- Torque: 8.94Nm
- Price:
- Self: INR 46,526
- DX: INR 47,028