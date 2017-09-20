Home Motorsport Valentino Rossi Successfully Wraps Up Riding Session Just 18 Days After A Serious Crash
Valentino Rossi Successfully Wraps Up Riding Session Just 18 Days After A Serious Crash

Valentino Rossi Successfully Wraps Up Riding Session Just 18 Days After A Serious Crash

By Suvil SusvirkarSeptember 20, 2017

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi had to skip the San Marino round in Italy which was a big disappointment for his fans. But the Movistar Yamaha rider is back in action merely 18-days after his training accident which resulted displaced fractures of the tibia and fibula of his right leg.

September 20, 2017-MotoGP-Spanish-GP-2017-4-600x400.jpg

An official announcement stated that Valentino Rossi improved his feeling on the YZF-R1M during the second day of testing and he will make a final decision on his attempt to compete in the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragón after a further medical examination. Having ridden his first laps around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli yesterday, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi was back aboard his YZF-R1M to resume his physical test.

September 20, 2017-Valentino-Rossi-May-Race-In-AragonGP-600x400.jpg

During the two-hour private riding session, the nine-time World Champion was able to complete 20 laps in total. He wrapped up this second day of testing with an improved feeling and a more positive impression compared to the previous riding session. With five rounds to go this season, Rossi is fourth in the World Championship, trailing 42-points behind the leader, Marc Marquez.

September 20, 2017-Rossi-vs-Marquez-Sepang-Clash-2015-600x368.jpg

Rossi will undergo a medical examination – to verify the positive rehabilitation progress experienced in the latest session session – after which he will make a final decision on his attempt to take part in the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragón. A further update will be given after the Italian’s check-up.

Motoroids Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google