Three New Race Tracks Coming Up Near Hosur, Hyderabad And Between Mumbai-Pune

Here’s some good news for people who enjoy gulping down apexes for breakfast on Sunday morning. India could soon get three new race tracks which would be reportedly built in Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad and between Mumbai-Pune (Maharashtra). The news comes from motoring portal Motorsports who recently spoke to Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) President, Akbar Ebrahim.

“I can’t disclose details at the moment because they are in talks with us and it has to be confidential right now… Till they announce it, we will not be disclosing details… It is all private corporate investment and it has nothing to do with the government,” told Ebrahim to the online portal.

When asked whether the FMSCI will support the upcoming race tracks, Ebrahim added, “The FMSCI will support them with whatever they ask for in terms of homologation and specifications etc., what level of circuit they would like to build, whether it is Grade 4, 3 or 2.”

Will the new tracks host international motoring events such as Formula 1, MotoGP or World SBK Championship? That’s yet to be decided as Ebrahim added that it all depends on the amount of investment that is put in the tracks. India is currently home to three race tracks – Buddh International Circuit, Madras Motor Race Track and the Kari Motor Speedway. With the new race tracks, enthusiasts will have better access to safe environments to test the capabilities of their machines.

