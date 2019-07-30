Sherco TVS’ Michael Metge Secures Second Consecutive Win At Baja Aragon 2019

After hitting the right notes and making it a sweet outing for the Sherco TVS Rally Factory team at the Dakar 2019, Michael Metge continued his strong form on Day 2 to win the 36th edition of Baja Aragon. This is the second time the Sherco TVS Rally Factory team has won the Baja Aragon rally. Michael’s teammates Lorenzo and Harith also showcased strong performance and finished at P4 & P7 respectively.

The Baja Aragon is a rally raid event held in the region of Aragon, Northern Spain and was started back in 1983. At the end of day one of this 36th Edition, 3 Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team racers made it to the top-10: Michael Metge stood at P1, Lorenzo Santolino took the 7th position and Harith Noah finished on the 10th position. However, Aishwarya Pissay managed to get P38, while Aravind KP had a crash at the end of super stage two and had to retire from the Rally.

Commenting on the team’s performance at the Rally, David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “We are delighted with Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s outing in Baja Aragon. Michael was in excellent form throughout the Rally, never relinquishing the top spot. Lorenzo’s recovery post has been phenomenal leading to him performing exceptionally well. Our Indian rider Harith’s training with the team has reaped rewards with him securing a top 10 finish. We hope to continue with the same momentum for the upcoming rallies.”

Continuing to ride flawlessly throughout the year, Michael Metge, Racer, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “I am thrilled to be finishing at the top for the second time. Baja is a great learning ground as the stages are long and challenging. I am grateful to Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team for the support. I had a solid outing with my teammates Lorenzo, Harith, Aravind, and Aishwarya and I wish them the best for the future Rallies.” Aishwarya Pissay finished the race at P5 in the Baja Women Category and was consistent throughout the Rally