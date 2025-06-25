Monza Magic: Mahaveer Raghunathan Powers to P2 in GT3 Pro-Am with Ferrari 296 GT3

4-Point Overview:
- Mahaveer Raghunathan clinches P2 in GT3 Pro-Am class at Monza Endurance round.
- Shares the AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 with Lorenzo Ferrari and Riccardo Ponzio.
- Finishes just 4.7 seconds behind the class-winning car, also from AF Corse.
- Strong pace and teamwork land the trio P3 overall in a 3-hour endurance battle.
Intro: India’s Racer Roars at Monza’s Temple of Speed
They say Monza separates the racers from the rest — and Mahaveer Raghunathan just proved he belongs in the fast lane. Driving for AF Corse in the Italian GT Endurance Championship, the Indian driver secured P2 in the GT3 Pro-Am class and P3 overall, delivering one of his strongest performances of the season. Racing in the iconic Ferrari 296 GT3, Mahaveer and his teammates pushed the limit for three relentless hours — and came away with a podium and momentum to build on.
The Setup: Precision Meets Passion
Competing at Autodromo Nazionale Monza — one of motorsport’s most sacred circuits — Mahaveer was joined by seasoned drivers Lorenzo Ferrari and Riccardo Ponzio. Their machine of choice? The AF Corse-prepared Ferrari 296 GT3, a car tuned not just for speed but endurance excellence. The team entered Monza with a clear plan — stay consistent, stay out of trouble, and capitalize on every opportunity.
Endurance Unleashed: The 3-Hour Blitz
Across 83 laps and 3 hours, the trio remained glued to the pace of the class leaders. Mahaveer’s stint proved vital — not just for strategy, but for speed. He clocked a blistering 1:47.347 lap time while maintaining race consistency — an essential ingredient for endurance success. Despite fierce competition and a narrow margin, the AF Corse #number car finished just 4.779 seconds behind the winning GT3 Pro-Am car — also from AF Corse.
Raghunathan reflected on the race with a confident tone:
“We had a strong car and fantastic team behind us. P2 in class and P3 overall shows how far we’ve come. We’re learning, improving, and the goal is to finish the season on a high.”
Race Day Snapshot
|Category
|Result
|Event
|Italian GT Endurance Championship
|Location
|Monza, Italy
|Car
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Team
|AF Corse
|Teammates
|Lorenzo Ferrari, Riccardo Ponzio
|Class Finish
|P2 – GT3 Pro-Am
|Overall Finish
|P3 Overall
|Best Lap (Raghunathan)
|1:47.347
|Total Laps
|83
|Total Time
|3:00’27.937
Conclusion: A Podium with Purpose
This isn’t just another podium — it’s a reminder that Mahaveer Raghunathan is steadily paving his path in the European GT scene. After years of ups and downs, he’s now blending speed, skill, and strategy in one of the most prestigious racing arenas. With a P2 finish in the GT3 Pro-Am class and a strong team at his side, Mahaveer’s story is far from over — in fact, it’s only just beginning.