Have A Look At The New 2021 FIA Formula One Car

The world’s largest motorsport authority, FIA, recently unveiled the next-generation Formula One Car. This new car will be seen on the track from 2021 and will be the most aerodynamic Formula One racecar ever. FIA and Formula 1 have developed this car after more than two years of detailed analysis of the sport’s on and off-track operations. The 2021 Formula 1 Series will be getting a new comprehensive set of rules and regulations, along with the newly designed car. This car was presented at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas by Formula 1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey and FIA President Jean Todt.

Also Read: FIA Tests A New 50% Scale Model Of The 2021 Formula One Car In A Wind Tunnel

Commenting on the topic, Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO, Formula 1, said, “Formula 1 is an incredible sport with a great history, heroes and fans all over the world. We deeply respect the DNA of Formula 1, which is a combination of great sporting competition, uniquely talented and courageous drivers, dedicated teams and cutting-edge technology. The goal has always been to improve the competition and action on the track and at the same time make the sport a healthier and attractive business for all. The approval of the rules by the World Motor Sport Council is a watershed moment and will help deliver more exciting wheel-to-wheel racing for all our fans. The new rules have emerged from a detailed two-year process of examining technical, sporting, and financial issues in order to develop a package of regulations.

“We made many changes during the process as we received input by the teams and other stakeholders and we firmly believe we achieved the goals we had set out to deliver. These regulations are an important and major step, however, this is an ongoing process and we will continue to improve these regulations and take further steps to enable our sport to grow and achieve its full potential. One of the most important initiatives we will be addressing as we go forward is the environmental impact of our sport. We already have the most efficient engine in the world and in the next few weeks we will be launching plans to reduce and ultimately eliminate the environmental impact of our sport and business. We have always been at the leading edge of the automobile industry and we believe we can play a leadership role on this critical issue, as well.”

FIA President Jean Todt, said, “After more than two years of intense research and development, of close collaboration with our partners at Formula 1, and with the support of the teams and drivers, circuit designers, the single tyre supplier, Pirelli and all F1 stakeholders, the FIA is proud to publish today the set of regulations that will define the future of Formula 1 from 2021 onwards. It is a major change in how the pinnacle of motorsports will be run, and for the first time, we have addressed the technical, sporting and financial aspects all at once. The 2021 regulations have been a truly collaborative effort, and I believe this to be a great achievement. A crucial element for the FIA moving forward will be the environmental considerations – Formula 1 already has the most efficient engines in the world, and we will continue to work on new technologies and fuels to push these boundaries further. What the FIA publishes today is the best framework we could possibly have to benefit competitors and stakeholders, while ensuring an exciting future for our sport.”