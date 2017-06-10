Mahindra Racing Aims Season’s First Double-Header At The Berlin ePrix

Mahindra Racing is aiming to score the season’s first double-header weekend as Tempelhof Airport plays host to the Berlin ePrix, rounds seven and eight of the 2016-17 FIA Formula E Championship. Fresh from its recent team-best results in Monaco (third and sixth) and Paris (third and fourth), Mahindra Racing wants to continue the momentum as the Formula E Championship enters an exciting and busy period.

Tempelhof Airport makes a return to the calendar after a year’s hiatus, where the series raced around Karl-Marx-Allee. The 2.2-kilometre Tempelhof circuit has been modified from its original format for Formula E’s return. The new layout is shorter and features 10 turns around the former airfield.

For his home ePrix, Nick Heidfeld will be sporting the winning entry from the second of Mahindra Racing’s #DrivenbyDesign competition, which saw fans from 19 countries submit 480 racesuit concepts. Winner Tejas Manek from Mumbai, India will travel to Berlin to present the racesuit in person before enjoying the racing as a guest of the team.

Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal said that the team is looking forward to tackling its first double-header of the season in Berlin this weekend. The team is going from strength to strength and have proven time and again that we are capable of fighting the top teams for podium positions.

