Honda Riders Sarath Kumar And Rajiv Sethu To Represent India In Asia Road Racing Championship

Madras Motor Racing Track, Chennai is all set to host the Round 5 of Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) from September 22 to 24, 2017. Moreover, along with the Asia Road Racing Championship, 22 riders would be competing in Honda One Make Race final Round (Round-5) in Chennai. Honda2Wheelers India will associate and sponsor the only Indian riders featuring in ARRC, Sarath Kumar and Rajiv Sethu. They are representing team RAMA Honda by NTS T.Pro Ten 10.

India’s sole full-season riders Sarath (bike # 69) and Rajiv (bike #17) will be participating in the Super Sport 600CC class and the Asia Production 250cc class respectively. Leading Honda 2Wheeler India’s assault from the front will be the 24 year old Indian racer Sarath Kumar (bike # 69). The two-time Honda One Make Race Champion (2014 and 2013) is the first-Indian rider to participate in 125GP and Moto-3 CEV Championship and the first to get a podium finish in 2014 season of Asia Dream Cup. Recognizing his talent, Honda has sponsored him to the Asia Road Racing Championship 2017. After competing in five rounds across Thailand, Japan, Indonesia and Malaysia, Sarath is now set to challenge Asia’s best racers in the most closely contested Super Sports 600cc segment.

ARRC Season 2017 debutant, Rajiv Sethu (bike # 17) is one of India’s most promising young racers and top performer in National & Honda One Make Race Championship. Based on his performance, he is now participating in ARRC and Thai talent cup. He has also been the top runner for super sports category championship this year. His aggressive racing style coupled with technical background facilitates him in enhancing his racing craft in every race.

The SuperSports 600cc continues to be the premiere class. A new and exciting intermediate class, the Asia Production 250cc, will thrill Indian motorsports fans with their close and competitive racing. The Underbone 130cc category has been replaced with the more powerful Underbone 150cc class.