British Rider Davey Lambert Passes Away After Isle of Man TT Crash

British rider Davey Lambert, 48, passed away after sustaining injuries during the Isle Of Man TT race. Lambert suffered multiple injuries after crashing on the third lap of the race on Sunday June 4, 2017. He was being treated at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool where he passed away on June 6, 2017 at 19.50pm.

An official statement published by the race organisers on the official Isle Of Man TT website stated, “ACU Events Ltd regrets to announce that Davey Lambert, 48, from Gateshead, in Tyne and Wear, died this evening following injuries sustained during the Superbike race on Sunday 4th June 2017 at the Isle of Man TT Races. Davey had an accident at Greeba Castle on the third lap of the race and was treated at the scene before being taken by airmed to Nobles Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool where he passed away this evening.”

Davey made his Mountain Course debut at the Manx Grand Prix in 2014, finishing fourth in the Newcomers A race and 24th in the Junior Manx Grand Prix of the same year. He returned to the Manx Grand Prix in 2015 and recorded 9th and 11th place finishes in the Junior and Senior MGP respectively and was 8th in last year’s Senior MGP Race.

A statement on Lambert’s Facebook page stated, “We would like to thank all of the amazing doctors and nurses who tried so hard to save Davey’s life at the scene, Nobles Hospital and Aintree University Hospital. We know you did everything you possibly could to help him and for that we are eternally greatful.”

It’s terrible to hear about the loss and we express our sincere sympathy to his family and friends.