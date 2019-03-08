This Royal Enfield Went on a Trip to the USA

Royal Enfield is to us Indians what Harley Davidson is to Americans. Sure, both these brands are known to have small niggles and issues with their bikes but yet, they have made a special place in the hearts of many people. While we Indians love Harley Davidson cruisers, they are not practical enough to be used in a country like ours. Royal Enfield being Indian has always been easy to own and maintain in our country thanks to their ever-growing popularity and reach. With spares and mechanics available for all models almost anywhere in the country, you can cruise to any location on your RE without having to worry too much. This is why many enthusiasts love to own this bike and do various modifications to it to make it stand out in the crowd.

Here is one such example of a Royal Enfield which has been modified to mimic the look of a Harley cruiser. Based on a Royal Enfield Classic 350, this bike is quite a looker and would surely make heads spin around whenever it goes down a street. Let us now talk about the changes made to this particular model. The engine of the bike, an original 346 cc block from Royal Enfield has been painted matte black to give it an aggressive look. To keep the Harley Davidson theme alive, the bike gets dual exhaust pipes which look rather nice and do sound good as well. Both ends of the bike get a bobber style 140 mm section knobby tyre which are wrapped in multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Look carefully, I got fooled the first time too.

The front end of the bike looks rather aggressive and gets a very unique, all LED light with DRLs and indicators and a reshaped fuel tank. The conventional mirrors have been taken out and replaced with lovely looking bar end units. This modification costs around INR 95,000 to do and takes a time period of 1 and a half months. Do have a look at this video to have a better look at this lovely machine. Tell us what you think about it in the comments section of our social media pages.