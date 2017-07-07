Home Modified Bikes The Scrambler 140 is out to hunt RE’s competition down, even before it’s born
The Scrambler 140 is out to hunt RE’s competition down, even before it’s born

By Karan TripathiJuly 7, 2017

In the quest to create an apt rival to a Royal Enfield, among the many product forms Honda is rumoured to be thinking about is a Scrambler. But turns out, since the RE has become such a popular canvas to work with, the artists at Bulleteer Customs have created something which looks to kill the new Honda platform even before it’s born. For a beautifully cruel quality like that, we’d like to call it the ‘Kans’, a character made famous by Indian Mythology, but no, it’s called the Scrambler 140. Like all of their unique work, this mod job too is clean, avoids clutter, and looks ready to be printed on a poster.

July 7, 2017-Scrambler-140-by-Bulleteer-Customs-rear-sepia.jpg

Based on an RE Continental GT and finished in Satin Blue, making this example stick true to its name are wide knobblies at the front and back, wrapped around blacked out rims. Gold finished forks and gas canisters for the rear shocks provide a lot of flair and some contrast. A tear drop tank drops into a caterpillar seat wrapped in leather, under which, exposed bits of the frame do some talking about the build’s character.

July 7, 2017-Scrambler-140-by-Bulleteer-Customs-front.jpg

The rear has been neatly chopped off and like all their other builds, the motor has been blacked out on this one too. The exhaust has been wrapped to contain heat, but what looks out of place in our opinion is that leg guard wrapped in black rope. The wheelbase is tight, an aftermarket headlamp gets all-LED illumination, and there are discs at both ends for controlled scrambling. Talking about Honda’s rumoured plan to build an RE rival, we think they’d build a strong contender if the sound from its exhaust can rival the thump, it looks old-school, employs simple but reliable engineering, and is priced to compete. Oh, and it must have a round headlamp.

 

