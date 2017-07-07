DC Design’s bold Maruti Vitara Brezza detailed in new images

Remember the oddball modified version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by DC Design that we showed you on Sunday? A new set of images have now surfaced online that give us an even better look on the modified SUV and flashy is the word that comes to mind.

The most visible change up front is the new, redesigned bumper which features a hexagonal pattern on the grille and air dams. The lower part also features small LED DRL inserts which double up as the turn indicators.

While the model that we saw earlier featured the grille and all the inserts in a subtler black shade, the new renders show all these parts in the striking yellow body colour. This makes the modifications stand out and gives the vehicle an even more in-your-face look.

The rear too sees an extravagantly redesigned bumper with similar body-coloured hexagonal meshing to create a faux grille and additional cut-outs below the tail-lamp. Chrome twin-exhaust tips on both ends of the bumper and a redesigned number plate garnish round up the changes at the rear.

The final version gets false air-vents near the front turn indicators but it seems to do without the side skirts we saw on the earlier prototype. The alloys too, have been left untouched.

The all-black interiors in the factory Brezza gets a dual-tone black and yellow look in the DC mod. Furthering the flashy quotient, there are glossy wood finished inserts all around including the door-pads and the horn pad. The car now gets new black leather seats with a yellow contrast stitching, in line with the dual colour theme.

DC has, through this mod, taken the please-all design of the Brezza and given it a look which is definitely going to polarize opinion. Prices for the customization package have not been revealed yet.